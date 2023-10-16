Icon
BPSC TRE results 2023 to be declared online soon! Know when and how to check

BPSC TRE 2023 final answer key has been released! Now candidates are waiting for the results. Know how to check scores online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 16 2023, 17:12 IST
Know how to check and download BPSC TRE results 2023. (Unsplash)

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducted an entrance exam for the number of vacancies for TGT, PGT and primary teachers. According to the released notification, a total of 170461 vacancies were announced in the state of Bihar. The exam was conducted from August 24 to August 26 in two shifts across various centres in the state. BPSC yesterday released the final answer key for the exam for review in all languages. Now, the candidates are waiting for the results to be announced soon.

BPSC has not disclosed any date or time for when the TRE result 2023 will be announced, however, it is expected to be released online soon. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website, which is bpsc.bih.nic.in, for regular updates and notifications about the results. While checking the results, keep your admit card in hand as you will have to enter your details like roll number, application number, date of birth, etc. Once the result is out, the website may slow down due to heavy traffic, so keep calm and try to login after some time to get your result.

How to check BPSC TRE results 2023

  • Go to the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, there will be a link available saying “ BPSC TRE results 2023” when the results will be out.
  • After clicking on the link, A new page will appear on the front of the screen where you'll have to enter your credentials such as roll number, date of birth, etc.
  • Fill in the credentials carefully and submit.
  • Your BPSC TRE results in 2023 will open on the screen.
  • Check your result carefully and Download the result PDF for your reference and further process.
  • Make sure to save it in a secure location on your device.

Lastly, make sure to fill in all the details correctly or else you will not be able to get access to your score. Write your credentials based on what you have given for the admit card. Best of luck with the result.

First Published Date: 16 Oct, 17:12 IST
