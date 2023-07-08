Charge your smartphone faster than ever! here are 6 tips to 100% power

Trying to keep your smartphone charged all day has become a difficult and hectic task even though battery power has increased phenomenally over the recent years. The reason behind that is simple - owners are using the phone so much more frequently, and most smartphones are not very fast at charging their batteries. This usually results in either a dead phone or being stuck at home or office waiting for it to get charged. To help overcome this problem, here are some fast charging tips that can help you charge your phone faster and retain the battery for a longer period of time.

Tips for fast charging your smartphone

Power off your device: When you don't need to use your phone, turning it off completely allows the entire power supply to be dedicated to charging the battery. This ensures maximum charging efficiency. However, this is an emergency feature and should not be used generally as you will miss all important calls since your phone is off.

Enable Airplane mode: While Airplane mode doesn't directly speed up the charging process, it helps conserve battery power by disabling energy-intensive functions like internet connectivity and background processes. This can indirectly result in faster charging as more power is allocated to charging the battery.

Avoid using your phone while charging: Minimize your phone usage during charging as actively using your device consumes battery power, which slows down the charging process. By refraining from using your phone, you allow the charging process to proceed more quickly. Also, one should never use a phone while charging as accidents can happen as has been seen numerous times before.

Use a wall socket charger: Charging your phone using a wall socket charger is generally faster than using other methods such as USB ports on computers or cars. Wall socket chargers typically provide higher amperage, which translates to faster charging times compared to lower-powered USB ports.

Remove the phone case: Some phone cases can trap heat, leading to increased temperature during charging. Batteries of mobile phones are usually Lithium-ion batteries which don't perform well under extreme heat conditions. So, removing the phone case can help dissipate heat more effectively and result in faster charging. In fact, nowadays, many phones, when they get heated up, display a message saying that 'charging has stopped till your smartphone cools down'.

Clear apps and browsers from the background: When your phone is on charging mode, remove all the apps and browsers that are playing in the background. These apps drain a lot of battery. Clearing these will help in faste charging.