Home How To Charge your smartphone faster than ever! here are 6 tips to 100% power

Charge your smartphone faster than ever! here are 6 tips to 100% power

Wishing that your smartphone could charge much faster than it actually does? Well, it can. Just read these tips for fast charging.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 08 2023, 16:47 IST
TECNO CAMON 20 Pro smartphone gets price cut on Amazon
Techno has announced a price cut on the recently launched smartphone, CAMON 20 Pro 5G from June 27 to June 30, 2023
1/5 Techno has announced a price cut on the recently launched smartphone, CAMON 20 Pro 5G from June 27 to June 30, 2023 (Amazon)
The Techno new CAMON 20 Pro 5G comes in two variants. One with a storage capacity of 128 GB with 8 GB RAM and the other with 256 GB and 8 GB RAM. 
2/5 The Techno new CAMON 20 Pro 5G comes in two variants. One with a storage capacity of 128 GB with 8 GB RAM and the other with 256 GB and 8 GB RAM.  (Amazon)
The Techno new CAMON 20 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch FHD+Dot-in AMOLED 10bit Display. It is powered with MediaTek Dimensity 8050 Processor. And it captures amazing pictures from 64MP RGBW(G+P) + OIS Rear Camera and 32MP AI Selfie Camera. Additionally, The phone is available in two enticing colors Dark Welkin and Serenity Blue.
3/5 The Techno new CAMON 20 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch FHD+Dot-in AMOLED 10bit Display. It is powered with MediaTek Dimensity 8050 Processor. And it captures amazing pictures from 64MP RGBW(G+P) + OIS Rear Camera and 32MP AI Selfie Camera. Additionally, The phone is available in two enticing colors Dark Welkin and Serenity Blue. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 The 128 GB variant of  CAMON 20 Pro 5G originally retails for Rs. 19,999 but, from Amazon, you get a Rs. 2000 instant discount on all bank cards and you can get the smartphone for Rs. 17,999. (Techno)
The 256 GB variant of  CAMON 20 Pro 5G originally retailed for Rs. 21,999, however, from Amazon, you get Rs. 2000 instant discount on ALL bank cards and get the smartphone only for Rs. 19,999
5/5 The 256 GB variant of  CAMON 20 Pro 5G originally retailed for Rs. 21,999, however, from Amazon, you get Rs. 2000 instant discount on ALL bank cards and get the smartphone only for Rs. 19,999 (Amazon)
Fast charging your smartphone is one of the most important tasks these day!
View all Images
Fast charging your smartphone is one of the most important tasks these day! (Getty Images via AFP)

Trying to keep your smartphone charged all day has become a difficult and hectic task even though battery power has increased phenomenally over the recent years. The reason behind that is simple - owners are using the phone so much more frequently, and most smartphones are not very fast at charging their batteries. This usually results in either a dead phone or being stuck at home or office waiting for it to get charged. To help overcome this problem, here are some fast charging tips that can help you charge your phone faster and retain the battery for a longer period of time.

Tips for fast charging your smartphone

Power off your device: When you don't need to use your phone, turning it off completely allows the entire power supply to be dedicated to charging the battery. This ensures maximum charging efficiency. However, this is an emergency feature and should not be used generally as you will miss all important calls since your phone is off.

Enable Airplane mode: While Airplane mode doesn't directly speed up the charging process, it helps conserve battery power by disabling energy-intensive functions like internet connectivity and background processes. This can indirectly result in faster charging as more power is allocated to charging the battery.

Avoid using your phone while charging: Minimize your phone usage during charging as actively using your device consumes battery power, which slows down the charging process. By refraining from using your phone, you allow the charging process to proceed more quickly. Also, one should never use a phone while charging as accidents can happen as has been seen numerous times before.

Use a wall socket charger: Charging your phone using a wall socket charger is generally faster than using other methods such as USB ports on computers or cars. Wall socket chargers typically provide higher amperage, which translates to faster charging times compared to lower-powered USB ports.

Remove the phone case: Some phone cases can trap heat, leading to increased temperature during charging. Batteries of mobile phones are usually Lithium-ion batteries which don't perform well under extreme heat conditions. So, removing the phone case can help dissipate heat more effectively and result in faster charging. In fact, nowadays, many phones, when they get heated up, display a message saying that 'charging has stopped till your smartphone cools down'.

Clear apps and browsers from the background: When your phone is on charging mode, remove all the apps and browsers that are playing in the background. These apps drain a lot of battery. Clearing these will help in faste charging.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Jul, 16:13 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone
iOS 16
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Boost your productivity, know how to schedule emails on iPhones
iOS 16.5
i-Order! Change iPhone notifications view in a jiffy with this iOS 16 trick
iPhone
This hidden iPhone feature can unlock its full potential! Here is how to do it
Move to iOS
Smoothly switch data from Android to Apple iPhone with the 'Move to iOS' app

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets