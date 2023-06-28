Common BGMI mistakes you should avoid as a beginner

Are you a new BGMI player or a Pro? If you are someone who is new to the world of mobile gaming then worry not!

The Battlegroundgrounds Mobile India has now made its way back to India after a long ban. With the ban lifted, many newcomers are joining the race to become expert players on the battleground.

As a new player, it takes some time to get acquainted with the game controls and mistakes can affect your experience and rank. To reduce these, we have found some common beginner mistakes that you can avoid.

By knowing the common mistakes, you can enhance your game and overall performance. This will also help you make better decisions and to upscale your ranking.

Common mistakes every new BGMI player should avoid

Dropping into hot zones

The game has some popular landing zones where you'll find most of the top-rated and pro players. These popular landing zones are called hot zones.

These are areas where you can face early battles and conflicts that can get you killed early and it will reduce your ranking. The game is all about survival, therefore, land in an easy and quieter location to avoid early deaths and conflicts.

Inventory management

Another thing beginners fail to do is not collect enough supplies or the important supplies that are needed to survive in BGMI. To avoid this mistake, make sure you have enough supplies and also keep restocking once you feel like you do not have enough.

Map awareness and ignoring blue zone

Map awareness is the most important thing a player should always remember. If you get stuck in the blue zone then there is no coming back. Monitor the map every now and then to stay within the white circle or safe zone. Therefore, plan your movements accordingly.

Poor team communication

Be communicative, share strategies, and most importantly coordinate. This will help players avoid unnecessary deaths. Not communicating properly can lose you a good chicken dinner.

Unable to utilize cover

Taking cover in the game ensures safety and minimizes harm to your supplies like your helmet and vest.