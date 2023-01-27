Create and Send Memojis, Memoji stickers on your iPhone this way

Want to know an interactive way to communicate with your friends and family on your iPhone? Here’s how to create and send your memoji and memoji stickers.

You can create your own interactive avatars using an iPhone 14 or iPhone 13. In fact, iPhones supporting iOS 12 or higher allow users to send Memoji and Animoji to friends or disguise themselves during a FaceTime call. Launched as part of the iOS 12 update in 2018, the Memoji feature allows users to create personalized, animated versions of themselves as an emoji. Users can customize their own avatar by selecting skin tones, hairstyles, headwear, and accessories. Moreover, Memoji also allows users to customize their face, eyes, nose, and mouth, making their Memoji a true reflection of the creator.

With Apple's TrueDepth camera, Memoji can mimic the user's facial expressions with the help of sensors which accurately track and replicate the user's facial movements in real-time. This creates a fun and interactive way to communicate with your loved ones, especially during FaceTime calls. Another feature of Memoji is the ability to use your own voice to animate the Memoji, adding a personal touch to conversations.

You can create Memojis in the Messages app and even save them as stickers. So, if you wish to try this feature, here's how you can create and send your own Memojis.

How to create Memojis

Step 1:

Open Messages and tap the Compose button to start a new message. Or go to an existing conversation.

Step 2:

Tap the Memoji button, then swipe right and tap the New Memoji button.

Step 3:

Customize the features of your memoji — like skin tone, hairstyle, eyes, and more.

Step 4:

Tap Done.

How to create Memoji stickers

Step 1:

Follow the above-mentioned steps to create your Memoji.

Step 2:

Open the keyboard, then tap the Memoji Stickers button.

Step 3:

Select the sticker that you want to send and tap the send button.

How to use an animated Memoji in Messages

Step 1:

Open Messages and tap the Compose button to start a new message. Or go to an existing conversation.

Step 2:

Tap the Memoji button, then swipe left to pick your Memoji.

Step 3:

Tap the Record button to record and to stop. You can record for up to 30 seconds.

Step 4:

Tap the Send button to send the Memoji.