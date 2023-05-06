Home How To CSK vs MI Dream11 prediction today: Check fantasy cricket IPL dream11 team from playing 11 to player stats

CSK vs MI Dream11 prediction today: Check fantasy cricket IPL dream11 team from playing 11 to player stats

CSK vs MI Dream11 prediction: Know all the details around probable playing 11, player stats, pitch report, best performers and more to build your fantasy cricket team online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 06 2023, 13:03 IST
CSK vs MI Dream11 predictions: This is how you should build your IPL dream11 team today. (AFP)
CSK vs MI Dream11 predictions: The first game of the day will be the biggest rivalry in the history of IPL — Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians. While on the points table, Mumbai is trailing at 6th position and Chennai is secure at 3rd, recent performances have been quite the opposite. The same opponents who have defeated Chennai were beaten by Mumbai and that makes this game quite unpredictable. But worry not. If you are looking to build a team for your online cricket fantasy game, then we will provide the probable playing 11, pitch report, and the best performers who can provide a bang for your buck. Check out the detailed IPL dream11 team today information below.

CSK have registered 11 points on the table but their batting has been questionable at times. But due to strong bowling and fielding efforts, they have managed to secure some wins. On the other hand, MI have been quite inconsistent with match-winning knocks by certain players taking them over the edge in the last few games.

CSK vs MI Dream11 predictions: Time, Venue and Pitch Report

The 49th game of the season between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game will begin at 3:30 PM.

The average first-inning score at Chepauk is fairly high at 181 runs, which means the pitch is definitely batting-friendly. On the bowling side, spinners have decided the fate of the game by taking 54 percent of the wickets in T20 matches played in the last three years. Today's game is likely to be high-scoring and spinners will play a crucial role.

CSK vs MI Dream11 predictions: Probable Playing 11

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, and Tushar Deshpande.

MI: Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Akash Madhwal and Arshad Khan.

CSK vs MI Dream11 predictions: High-value players

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, and Ravindra Jadeja could be the best performers for the team.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Piyush Chawla are likely to offer the best value from the Mumbai Indians squad.

First Published Date: 06 May, 13:02 IST
