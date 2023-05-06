DC vs RCB IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Where to Watch Delhi vs Bangalore Match Online

DC vs RCB IPL 2023 Live: What are your plans for Saturday evening? Well cricket enthusiasts are already excited to watch the 50th match of the IPL 2023 season. The match will be played between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, today, Saturday, May 6, 2023. As per the Points Table, DC is currently standing at the last position (10th) while RCB is at the 5th spot.

Also, in the last match played by DC and RCB with other teams, both of them lost the game. Both DC and RCB will give their best to make this match count in their winning point. While if we see the data of the last 5 matches, both the teams have won three matches and have lost two. It can also be known that none of the teams, that is Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the championship title of the IPL.

Meanwhile, you can enjoy watching the match live on television or on your smartphone. Here are the details you need to know about the DC vs RCB IPL 2023 match live.

DC vs RCB IPL 2023: When and where to watch

As already stated the match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, May 6.

DC vs RCB IPL 2023: How to watch it Live on TV

You can watch the 50th IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore Live on TV as it will broadcast on Star Sports channels- Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

DC vs RCB IPL 2023: How to watch live streaming

The live streaming of the match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be available on Jio Cinema. In order to watch the match, you will have to install the app on your smartphone and then watch it live.

DC vs RCB IPL 2023: Teams

Delhi Capitals Team: David Warner (Captain), Sarfaraz Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Priyam Garg, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Phil Salt, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Mustafizur Rahman, Ishant Sharma, Praveen Dubey, Chetan Sakariya, Vicky Ostwal, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungisani Ngidi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suyash S Prabhukdessai, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kedar Jadhav, Avinash Singh, Sonu yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Reece Topley, Siddarth Kaul, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, and Mohammad Siraj.