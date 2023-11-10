Icon
Home How To Dhanteras 2023: Know how to buy gold online on Paytm, Google Pay, more

Dhanteras 2023: Know how to buy gold online on Paytm, Google Pay, more

Dhanteras 2023: Buying digital gold this Dhanteras could be a better investment than going for actual gold. You can buy it online from Google Pay, Paytm, and other platforms. Take a look.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 10 2023, 17:26 IST
Icon
Dhanteras
Dhanteras 2023: The auspicious occasion is here and if you are a last-minute shopper then you are not late. You can buy digital gold on Google Pay, Paytm, and other online platforms. (Pixabay)
Dhanteras
Dhanteras 2023: The auspicious occasion is here and if you are a last-minute shopper then you are not late. You can buy digital gold on Google Pay, Paytm, and other online platforms. (Pixabay)

Dhanteras 2023 is here and many of us are looking to buy some gold on this auspicious day. There is a belief that buying or investing in gold on Dhanteras results in a prosperous year. While the traditional option is to buy physical gold from the nearest trusted jeweler, you can also try a digital gold experience. Digital gold has been around for a few years now and it brings a lot more conveniences than you expect. And you can buy it from apps like Google Pay, Paytm, and more.

Benefits of digital gold

With digital gold, you can reserve the desired amount of gold you purchase and get it registered on a digital account assigned to you. Instead of getting any physical gold that you have to keep for your own safety, digital gold is managed entirely by the trading company and secured by them. Whether you buy from Google Pay or Paytm, the gold remains yours and you only have to pay middleman charges to these apps.

It still has the same value as actual gold and hence, you can sell or trade it according to your wish. The returns on the digital gold are similar to what you get from actual gold.

Buying gold on Google Pay

You can purchase digital gold through Gold Locker on Google Pay. The process is simple.

1. Open Google Pay and tap New.

2. In the search bar, enter "Gold Locker." Then, search for that term.

3. Tap Gold Locker and then click Buy. The current market buying price of gold (including tax) will appear. This price stays locked for 5 minutes after you begin the purchase, as the buying price may change throughout the day.

4. Enter the amount of gold you want to buy, in INR. It can be noted that there's no overall limit on the total worth of gold you can buy. However, there's a limit of Rs. 50,000 that you can buy in one day. The minimum purchase amount is Rs. 1 of gold.

5. Tap Checkmark and then select your preferred payment method in the window that appears.

6. Tap Proceed to pay. After the transaction is confirmed, the gold should appear in your Locker within a few minutes. It can be noted that you cannot cancel a purchase after the transaction is processed.

Buy gold on Paytm

1. Open the Paytm app on your mobile phone and go to the All Services section.

2. Go to the search bar and search the term Gold and click on it.

3. Select from the options – Buy in Amount or Buy in Grams and then enter the amount you want to buy and click on Proceed.

4. Complete the purchase to buy digital gold. You can make payments from Paytm Wallet, UPI, Net Banking, Debit, or Credit Card.

Where else to buy gold online?

Apart from these two platforms, you can also purchase digital gold from PhonePe, Bharat Pe, Tanishq, SafeGold, MMTC-PAMP, and similar platforms.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Nov, 17:26 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: What could Grand Theft Auto 6’s open world look like?
Call of Duty
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III draws harsh reviews after rushed development
Google
Google's $147 million gambit: The Fortnite deal that could have changed it all
Roblox Cursed Arena: Master combat, characters, and tactics in a dynamic gaming universe.
Roblox Cursed Arena: Quick tips for gameplay, combat tactics, characters, and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 Update: 5 Things We Know About Grand Theft Auto 6 Right Now
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon