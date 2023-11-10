Dhanteras 2023: Know how to buy gold online on Paytm, Google Pay, more

Dhanteras 2023 is here and many of us are looking to buy some gold on this auspicious day. There is a belief that buying or investing in gold on Dhanteras results in a prosperous year. While the traditional option is to buy physical gold from the nearest trusted jeweler, you can also try a digital gold experience. Digital gold has been around for a few years now and it brings a lot more conveniences than you expect. And you can buy it from apps like Google Pay, Paytm, and more.

Benefits of digital gold

With digital gold, you can reserve the desired amount of gold you purchase and get it registered on a digital account assigned to you. Instead of getting any physical gold that you have to keep for your own safety, digital gold is managed entirely by the trading company and secured by them. Whether you buy from Google Pay or Paytm, the gold remains yours and you only have to pay middleman charges to these apps.

It still has the same value as actual gold and hence, you can sell or trade it according to your wish. The returns on the digital gold are similar to what you get from actual gold.

Buying gold on Google Pay

You can purchase digital gold through Gold Locker on Google Pay. The process is simple.

1. Open Google Pay and tap New.

2. In the search bar, enter "Gold Locker." Then, search for that term.

3. Tap Gold Locker and then click Buy. The current market buying price of gold (including tax) will appear. This price stays locked for 5 minutes after you begin the purchase, as the buying price may change throughout the day.

4. Enter the amount of gold you want to buy, in INR. It can be noted that there's no overall limit on the total worth of gold you can buy. However, there's a limit of Rs. 50,000 that you can buy in one day. The minimum purchase amount is Rs. 1 of gold.

5. Tap Checkmark and then select your preferred payment method in the window that appears.

6. Tap Proceed to pay. After the transaction is confirmed, the gold should appear in your Locker within a few minutes. It can be noted that you cannot cancel a purchase after the transaction is processed.

Buy gold on Paytm

1. Open the Paytm app on your mobile phone and go to the All Services section.

2. Go to the search bar and search the term Gold and click on it.

3. Select from the options – Buy in Amount or Buy in Grams and then enter the amount you want to buy and click on Proceed.

4. Complete the purchase to buy digital gold. You can make payments from Paytm Wallet, UPI, Net Banking, Debit, or Credit Card.

Where else to buy gold online?

Apart from these two platforms, you can also purchase digital gold from PhonePe, Bharat Pe, Tanishq, SafeGold, MMTC-PAMP, and similar platforms.