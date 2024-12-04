Latest Tech News How To Earthquake in Hyderabad; Know how to set up Google Alerts on your phone

Earthquake in Hyderabad; Know how to set up Google Alerts on your phone

Know how to enable Google Earthquake Alerts on Android, a vital tool for timely notifications during seismic events to ensure safety and preparedness in emergencies.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 04 2024, 17:30 IST
Earthquake in Hyderabad
Know how to enable Google Earthquake Alerts on device and stay prepared during seismic events. (Representation image) (Pexels)

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck the Mulugu district of Telangana on Wednesday morning, sending tremors across Hyderabad and parts of Andhra Pradesh. The earthquake, which occurred at 7:27 AM, caused panic among residents, although there were no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage. Authorities are currently assessing the situation.

Seismic activity in Telangana is uncommon, making this event an unexpected reminder of the need for preparedness. One way to stay informed is by enabling Google's Earthquake Alert System on Android devices.

How to Set Up Google Earthquake Alerts on Your Android Phone

Google's Earthquake Alert System offers timely notifications to help people respond effectively to potential seismic threats. This system, available on Android 5 or above, uses your phone's location and network connection to provide alerts.

Here's how you can enable it:

Device Requirements:

  • An Android smartphone running version 5 or later.
  • Active Wi-Fi or mobile internet connection.

Step 1: Enable Location Services

  • Open the Settings app on your phone.
  • Turn on Location Services to allow Google to detect your location for earthquake alerts.

Step 2: Activate the Earthquake Alert System

  • In Settings, navigate to Safety & Emergency.
  • Select Earthquake Alerts and toggle the switch to activate the system.

Once enabled, your device will automatically send you alerts based on your location.

Types of Alerts

1. Be Aware Alert

  • Provides notifications for light shaking.
  • Activated during earthquakes of magnitude 4.5 or higher with moderate shaking intensity (MMI 3–4).
  • Respects your phone's notification and sound settings.

2. Take Action Alert

  • Notifies users about moderate to strong shaking.
  • Triggered during earthquakes with significant intensity (MMI 5 or higher).
  • Overrides Do Not Disturb settings, activates the screen, and emits a loud alert sound.

Why It Matters

The Earthquake Alert System is essential for communities in seismic zones. Early notifications enable individuals to seek safety and allow emergency services to respond swiftly. By following these steps, Android users can stay prepared and informed during such events.

First Published Date: 04 Dec, 17:30 IST
