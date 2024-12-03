Latest Tech News How To Struggling with train ticket changes? Here’s how to easily modify your name and travel date

Struggling with train ticket changes? Here's how to easily modify your name and travel date

Need to modify your train ticket details? Learn how to easily change the name or journey date on both online and offline bookings with this simple guide.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 03 2024, 20:22 IST
Need to change your train ticket details? Here’s a quick guide for modifying names and dates. (PTI)

Changing travel plans is common, and sometimes passengers may need to modify their train ticket details, whether it's a name change or rescheduling the journey. Fortunately, Indian Railways offers options to make these changes, both for online and offline bookings. Here's a straightforward guide to help you modify your ticket smoothly.

How to Change the Name on a Booked Train Ticket

Indian Railways allows name changes for tickets, but this service is only available for offline bookings made at reservation counters. It cannot be done for online tickets booked through IRCTC.

Also read
Eligibility Criteria for Name Change

  • The ticket can be transferred only to a close family member, such as a father, mother, brother, sister, son, daughter, husband, or wife.
  • Group bookings for government officials, students, or other similar cases can also be transferred within the group.

Steps for Name Change on Offline Tickets

  1. Visit the Reservation Office: Go to the nearest reservation office at least 24 hours before the train's departure.
  2. Submit a Written Request: Provide a written application requesting the name change.
  3. Provide Proof of Identity: Submit valid ID proof for both the original ticket holder and the new passenger.
  4. Submit the Documents: Hand over the required documents to the railway authorities for processing.

Important Rules

  • Name changes are allowed only once per ticket.
  • This service is not available for online IRCTC bookings.
  • Requests must be submitted within the specified time to be processed.

How to Change the Journey Date on a Booked Train Ticket

Changing the journey date is possible for both online and offline tickets, though the process varies.

For Offline Tickets (Counter Bookings)

  1. Visit the Reservation Office: Go to the nearest reservation office at least 48 hours before your train's departure.
  2. Provide the Original Ticket: Submit the original ticket and request the new travel date, whether you want to postpone or prepone your journey.

For Online Tickets (Booked via IRCTC)

Currently, you cannot directly change the journey date for online tickets. To modify the date, you must cancel the current ticket and book a new one with the desired date. Cancellation charges will apply as per Indian Railways' rules.

Key Points to Remember

  • Ensure modifications are made within the designated timeframes (24 hours for name changes and 48 hours for date changes).
  • Name changes are only possible for offline tickets.
  • For online tickets, cancellation and rebooking are required for date changes.
  • Carry valid ID proof when submitting your requests.

