Struggling with train ticket changes? Here’s how to easily modify your name and travel date

Changing travel plans is common, and sometimes passengers may need to modify their train ticket details, whether it's a name change or rescheduling the journey. Fortunately, Indian Railways offers options to make these changes, both for online and offline bookings. Here's a straightforward guide to help you modify your ticket smoothly.

How to Change the Name on a Booked Train Ticket

Indian Railways allows name changes for tickets, but this service is only available for offline bookings made at reservation counters. It cannot be done for online tickets booked through IRCTC.

Eligibility Criteria for Name Change

The ticket can be transferred only to a close family member, such as a father, mother, brother, sister, son, daughter, husband, or wife.

Group bookings for government officials, students, or other similar cases can also be transferred within the group.

Steps for Name Change on Offline Tickets

Visit the Reservation Office: Go to the nearest reservation office at least 24 hours before the train's departure. Submit a Written Request: Provide a written application requesting the name change. Provide Proof of Identity: Submit valid ID proof for both the original ticket holder and the new passenger. Submit the Documents: Hand over the required documents to the railway authorities for processing.

Important Rules

Name changes are allowed only once per ticket.

This service is not available for online IRCTC bookings.

Requests must be submitted within the specified time to be processed.

How to Change the Journey Date on a Booked Train Ticket

Changing the journey date is possible for both online and offline tickets, though the process varies.

For Offline Tickets (Counter Bookings)

Visit the Reservation Office: Go to the nearest reservation office at least 48 hours before your train's departure. Provide the Original Ticket: Submit the original ticket and request the new travel date, whether you want to postpone or prepone your journey.

For Online Tickets (Booked via IRCTC)

Currently, you cannot directly change the journey date for online tickets. To modify the date, you must cancel the current ticket and book a new one with the desired date. Cancellation charges will apply as per Indian Railways' rules.

Key Points to Remember