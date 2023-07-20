Home How To Enhance your productivity with these top 5 Chrome text-to-speech extensions

Enhance your productivity with these top 5 Chrome text-to-speech extensions

Check out these top 5 Chrome extensions for text-to-speech conversion, transforming written text into spoken audio with ease and efficiency. Improve and enhance your productivity today!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 20 2023, 10:11 IST
Google Chrome
Check out these top 5 Chrome extensions for text-to-speech conversion. (Google)
Google Chrome
Check out these top 5 Chrome extensions for text-to-speech conversion. (Google)

Text-to-speech conversion, a remarkable technology that transforms written text into spoken audio through artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP), has become a valuable tool for students, language learners, content creators, and anyone seeking to enhance their productivity. These Chrome extensions cater to diverse purposes like accessibility, education, entertainment, and communication, offering free text-to-speech solutions with voice recognition capabilities. Here are the five best Chrome extensions to give your content a voice:

1. Read Aloud

Read Aloud stands out as a simple yet efficient text-to-speech extension, allowing users to listen to any web page effortlessly with a single click. Powered by the Google Text-to-Speech API, it offers natural-sounding voices in over 40 languages. Moreover, users can customise voice speed, pitch, and volume, select different voices for various languages, and manage playback using keyboard shortcuts.

2. Snap & Read

Tailored for both students and adults, Snap & Read is a powerful text-to-speech Chrome addon designed to enhance reading experiences. It provides support for over 100 languages and simplifies complex vocabulary. With the ability to display images of words from the dictionary, users can achieve optimal readability by adjusting font size, spacing, and line length. Additionally, distracting elements from web pages can be easily removed, making the reading process more focused.

3. Speechify

Embracing innovation, Speechify offers an exceptional text-to-speech extension experience for web pages, documents, and PDFs. Utilising AI Neural TTS, it generates realistic and human-like voices in more than 50 languages. Users enjoy flexibility in adjusting voice speed, pitch, and volume, as well as choosing from different reading styles and voices for diverse languages. Keyboard shortcuts provide easy control over the playback.

4. Talkie

For language learners, Talkie serves as a highly valuable free text-to-speech Chrome extension. By simply selecting text on any webpage, Talkie automatically detects the language and matches it with a corresponding voice. With a wide selection of voices available in 40 different languages, this extension is a great aid for exploring new languages.

5. Natural Reader

Offering an array of features without requiring a paid version, Natural Reader is an impressive free text-to-speech Chrome extension. Supporting multiple languages, it serves as an invaluable tool for users who prefer browser-based solutions over apps and software.

In short, these top-notch Chrome extensions have revolutionised the way users interact with written content, empowering them to access, comprehend, and learn from various sources more efficiently and effectively. Whether for educational or entertainment purposes, these text-to-speech extensions are truly indispensable tools in today's digital landscape.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Jul, 10:10 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats
Space Invaders: World Defense
Take down aliens in AR! Google’s Space Invaders World Defense out on Android, iOS
The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets