Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how

You can turn your Apple iPhone into a magnifier and magnify the objects around you to see all the details more clearly. "In the Magnifier app, you can use your iPhone as a magnifying glass to zoom in on objects near you. You can also use your iPhone to detect people, objects, and scenes around you with Detection Mode and Image Descriptions," Apple said in a statement. Wondering how to switch on the Magnifier app on your iPhone? Here are the steps you need to follow.

How to turn on Magnifier app

There are several ways through which you can turn on the iPhone Magnifier app. Check them out below:

1. The simplest and easiest way to open a Magnifier is by clicking the Magnifier app icon. Notably, if you do not see the Magnifier app icon on the Home Screen, go to App Library, then look in the Utilities folder.

2. Via Accessibility Shortcuts

With Accessibility Shortcut, you can quickly turn on or off accessibility features by triple-clicking the side button (on an iPhone with Face ID) or triple-clicking the Home button (on other iPhone models). In order to set up Accessibility Shortcut, you will have to go to Settings, look for Accessibility Option, click on Accessibility Shortcut, then select the features you use the most. Once you set up the Accessibility shortcut, you can use it simply by triple-clicking the side button or Home button.

3. Via Open Control Center

In order to open the Control Center, on an iPhone with Face ID you will have to swipe down from the top-right corner of the screen. While on an iPhone with a Home button, users will have to swipe up from the bottom edge of the screen. Once you open the Control Center, click on the Magnifier button. Notably, if you do not find the Magnifier button, add it to Control Center by going to Settings, click on Control Center, then tap the Insert button next to Magnifier.

4. Tap the back of the iPhone

You can double-tap or triple-tap the back of the iPhone to perform actions such as taking a screenshot, turning on an accessibility feature, running a shortcut, and more. In order to turn the feature on, go to Settings, click on Accessibility, tap on Touch, and then tap Back Tap. Next, choose Double Tap or Triple Tap, then select an action. Now, to perform the action you set, double-tap or triple-tap the back of the iPhone.