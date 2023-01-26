    Trending News

    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Free iPhone upgrade! Get iOS 16.3 update! Secure your account now, don't miss

    Free iPhone upgrade! Get iOS 16.3 update! Secure your account now, don't miss

    iOS 16.3 update just rolled out a feature which allows iPhone users to secure their accounts using a physical security key and it 8s free. Check what you should do.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 26 2023, 17:03 IST
    From Airdrop, 5G in India to Freeform, check out what’s new in iOS 16.2
    iOS 16.2
    1/6 5G for India – Despite the rollout for 5G services in India, iPhones were among a very few devices left without support for 5G. That has changed with the iOS 16.2 update and users can now take advantage of blazing-fast network speeds, thanks to 5G options now being available. Users can select between always on and auto-switching settings for 5G.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Apple Freeform
    2/6 The Freeform App - The new Freeform app is a productivity tool which can be used by the iPhone users to add post-it notes, shapes, files, links, scans, photos and videos, audio, typed text, and more. Users can plan projects, brainstorm ideas, create inspiration boards, and more using the intuitive app.  (Apple)
    image caption
    3/6 Apple Music Sing – If you enjoy singing along to music, then this latest feature could be a boon for you. Apple Music Sing introduces a karaoke-like option in the Apple Music app. It gives you the option to turn down vocals with the track playing in the background.  (Apple)
    iPhone 14 Pro
    4/6

    Always on Display- Currently only the iPhone 14 Pro models are available with the Always on display. With the iOS 16.2 update, two new toggles have arrived for disabling wallpaper and notifications when the always on display feature is activated, giving your iPhone a more subtle look.

    (Apple)
    image caption
    5/6 Change to Lock Screen - The iOS 16.2 update has brought Sleep Widget and Medication widget. The Sleep Widget utilizes data collected by the Health app and your Apple Watch to track your sleep cycle. It has also introduced shortcut actions to the Lock Screen including wallpapers for Lock Screen and set Wallpaper Photo.  (Apple)
    image caption
    6/6 Airdrop - With the latest iOS 16.2 update, Apple has timed the AirDrop's ‘Everyone' option and restricted it to only 10 minutes once it is turned on.Once the iPhone user selects the ‘Everyone for 10 minutes', the AirDrop will turn off after 10 minutes and switch back to ‘Contacts only' to receive only media from the contacts.  (Apple)
    iPhone
    View all Images
    A security key is a small device that you can connect to your iPhone and use to verify your identity when signing in to your Apple ID account. (Pexels)

    Apple recently released a new update for iPhone users which brings a bunch of new features and bug fixes all for free. From support for the second-gen HomePod, new Unity wallpaper for Black History Month, and new ways to use Emergency SOS via satellite to Security keys that come with Apple ID - iOS 16.3 update has a lot for you. For those who are unaware, the Physical security keys provide extra protection for your Apple ID against phishing attacks. A security key is basically a small external device that looks like a thumb drive or tag, which can be used for verification when signing in with your Apple ID using two-factor authentication.

    It is designed for people who want extra protection from targeted attacks, such as phishing attacks or social engineering scams. In such cases, you can use security keys instead of the six-digit code which is normally used for two-factor authentication. It strengthens the two-factor authentication process and helps prevent your second authentication factor from being intercepted or requested by an attacker. A security key can act as the second piece of information.

    However, you must note that you're responsible for maintaining access to your security keys. In case you lose all of your trusted devices and security keys, you could be locked out of your account permanently for security purposes. You must note that you need at least two FIDO Certified security keys and ensure your iPhone is updated to iOS 16.3 or later where you're signed in with your Apple ID. After that, you just need to set up the security keys - here's how.

    How to setup Security Keys on an iPhone

    Step 1:

    Apple suggested setting up at least two security keys so you can use one of them as a backup. This will be helpful in case the other one is lost, damaged, or stolen. Note that you can pair up to six keys with your account.
    Step 2:

    Now go to Settings on your iPhone. 
    Step 3:

    Tap on [your name] and then Password & Security.
    Step 4:

    Here, click on the Add Security Keys. When prompted, insert your security key. 
    Step 5:

    After this, follow the onscreen instructions.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 26 Jan, 17:03 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    iPhone tricks: Tired of spam calls? Block pesky numbers easily; Do it this way
    Instagram
    Instagram Dynamic Profile Photo: Make your Insta avatar now! Know how to use it
    iPhone
    Take the best photos on your iPhone, just use this astounding camera feature
    iPhone
    Selfie lovers alert! Know 5 tips to take stunning photos with your iPhone
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Read deleted messages on iPhone! Update to iOS 16 and check the steps here

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    WWE 2K23
    WWE 2K23 release date OUT; To feature John Cena on the cover! Know price, features
    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons
    World of Warcraft
    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers
    FIFA 22
    FIFA, Call of Duty, Mario Kart to GTA, 10 Best Video Games of all time revealed
    World of Warcraft
    Chinese gamers bid sad farewell to 'World of Warcraft'