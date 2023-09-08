Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for September 8: New Trendsetter event- win the dusk prowl bundle and more
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 8: In the exciting world of Free Fire MAX, players love to dress up their characters with cool outfits and accessories. To make the game even more fun, Garena often organises special events where players can win awesome items. The newest event is called the Trendsetter event, and it features the super popular Dusk Prowl Bundle. This bundle includes a backpack, a cool outfit, and other neat stuff.
What's Happening at the Trendsetter Event
The Trendsetter event started on August 21, 2023, and it will end on September 3, 2023. During this time, players can join in the fun by spending 20 diamonds for one spin or 200 diamonds for a package of 11 spins. When you spin, you can win some amazing prizes like:
Big Prizes:
- Dusk Prowl Bundle
- Trendy Clubber Bundle
- Wasteland Roamer Bundle
- Tiger Clubber Bundle
- The Demented Maniac Bundle
- Extra Goodies:
- Beaston
- Kactus
- Mr. Waggor
- Fang
- SkywingMk1
- Cobra Loot Box
- Witch's Broomstick
- Spikey Spines Backpack
- Bunny Guitarbag
- Zombie Corpse
Here's a cool thing: After every 10 spins, you're guaranteed to get a bonus item! And when you reach 100 spins, you get an extra special prize from the Bonus Prize section.
Moving on to redeem codes, if you wish to get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX, check out the codes below.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 8
- FF7MJ31CXKRG
- FFPO8BS5JW2D
- PJNF5CQBAJLK
- F7AC2YXE6RF2
- FHLOYFDHE34G
- XGW4FNK7ATON
- 67IBBMSL7AK8G
- FEICJGW9NKYT
- KEYVGQC3CT8Q
- FVRTNJ45IT8U
- F4BHK6LYOU9I
- F767T1BE456Y
- FFCMCPSJ99S3
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- XZJZE25WEFJJ
- V427K98RUCHZ
- MCPW2D1U3XA3
- FFAC2YXE6RF2
- FAGTFQRDE1XCF
- FFCMCPSBN9CU
- NPYFATT3HGSQ
- FFCMCPSGC9XZ
- MCPW2D2WKWF2
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 8: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.
Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.
Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.
