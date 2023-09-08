Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for September 8: New Trendsetter event- win the dusk prowl bundle and more

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 8: In the exciting world of Free Fire MAX, players love to dress up their characters with cool outfits and accessories. To make the game even more fun, Garena often organises special events where players can win awesome items. The newest event is called the Trendsetter event, and it features the super popular Dusk Prowl Bundle. This bundle includes a backpack, a cool outfit, and other neat stuff.

What's Happening at the Trendsetter Event

The Trendsetter event started on August 21, 2023, and it will end on September 3, 2023. During this time, players can join in the fun by spending 20 diamonds for one spin or 200 diamonds for a package of 11 spins. When you spin, you can win some amazing prizes like:

Big Prizes:

Dusk Prowl Bundle

Trendy Clubber Bundle

Wasteland Roamer Bundle

Tiger Clubber Bundle

The Demented Maniac Bundle

Extra Goodies:

Beaston

Kactus

Mr. Waggor

Fang

SkywingMk1

Cobra Loot Box

Witch's Broomstick

Spikey Spines Backpack

Bunny Guitarbag

Zombie Corpse

Here's a cool thing: After every 10 spins, you're guaranteed to get a bonus item! And when you reach 100 spins, you get an extra special prize from the Bonus Prize section.

Moving on to redeem codes, if you wish to get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX, check out the codes below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 8

FF7MJ31CXKRG

FFPO8BS5JW2D

PJNF5CQBAJLK

F7AC2YXE6RF2

FHLOYFDHE34G

XGW4FNK7ATON

67IBBMSL7AK8G

FEICJGW9NKYT

KEYVGQC3CT8Q

FVRTNJ45IT8U

F4BHK6LYOU9I

F767T1BE456Y

FFCMCPSJ99S3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FAGTFQRDE1XCF

FFCMCPSBN9CU

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 8: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.