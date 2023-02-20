    Trending News

    Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 20 February 2023: Grab emotes, skins, weapons this way

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 20 February 2023: Grab emotes, skins, weapons this way

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 20 February 2023: Free weapons, skins, loot crates and much more are on offer today. Grab free rewards this way.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 20 2023, 06:54 IST
    Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.
    However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
    However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
    If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
    If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.
    However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:
    To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max.
    After that tap on the "Install" option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.
    Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.
    Grab free rewards with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 20 February 2023. (ff.garena.com)

    Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 20 February 2023: Garena Free Fire MAX developers have released a fresh set of redeem codes which players can redeem to grab exciting rewards like weapons, loot crates, skins, emotes and much more. Players can get these free rewards here and unlock the character upgrade, weapons, Free Pet, skin upgrades, etc. all for free. That's not all, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also get their hands on special rewards like via the Faded Wheel!

    Players can grab amazing rewards like the Hunter Nero bundle, 'Let's Rock Baby' arrival animation, and more with the faded wheel. Garena Free Fire North America Tweeted, “Unleash your inner hero with Free Fire's Hunter Nero Bundle and new emote, inspired by the legendary Devil May Cry 5.”

    There are several such rewards schemes announced almost every day by the game to keep players glued to the game. While weapons, characters, skins and other in-game items can be bought by paying real cash, these rewards schemes, offers and redeem codes allow players to grab them for free. In the classic battle royale-style gameplay, players need character upgrades, skins, rewards, armor, weapons, and so on to survive longer.

    So, if you're a Garena Free Fire MAX player, then you must rush and get these daily codes redeemed to grab as many rewards as you can.

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 20 February 2023

    3IBBMSL7AK8G

    8F3QZKNTLWBZ

    FFICJGW9NKYT

    XUW3FNK7AV8N

    B3G7A22TWDR7

    FF7MUY4ME6SC

    4ST1ZTBE2RP9

    X99TK56XDJ4X

    FFCMCPSJ99S3

    MCPW3D28VZD6

    3IBBMSL7AK8G

    J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

    GCNVA2PDRGRZ

    4ST1ZTBE2RP9

    FFCMCPSUYUU7E

    EYH2W3XK8UPG

    UVX9PYZV54AC

    Garena Free Fire MAX: Steps to grab Garena Free Fire MAX codes

    Step 1:

    Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Step 2:

    Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

    Step 3:

    You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

    Step 4:

    And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

    First Published Date: 20 Feb, 06:49 IST
