Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 14: freebies to rewards, grab them quickly today

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 14, 2023: Wondering what's on offer today? Almost every day there is some or the other event happening for you to participate in and grab rewards and today is no different. Garena Free Fire MAX players can grab Runestone Hyperbook and Magical Lamp emote from Faded Wheel today. Informing about the same Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "It's time for Free Fire's weekly update and we've got some awesome collections for you! Top up only 1 diamond to grab Runestone Hyperbook and Magical Lamp emote from Faded Wheel this Friday.. Plus, this Saturday the K.O. Fist is back, get ready to punch your way to victory."

Also, if you want to get the Kite Sky Parachute, you need to hurry, as today is the last day to grab the same. "Get ready to soar with Free Fire's 'Let's Fly a Kite' event! Deal 10,000 damage and you'll be rewarded with the Kite Sky Parachute for free.. This event is available now until April 14th!"

Meanwhile, in order to claim Garena Free Fire MAX in-game items like costumes, skins, and weapons, among others, you can use the daily redeem codes released today. It can be known that Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire and uses the same codes and redemption website to claim the in-game items for free.

Players can use the codes to claim freebies by visiting the redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours and need to be redeemed as early as possible. Check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today below:

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for April 14, 2023:

MCPTFNXZF4TA FF11HHGCGK3B Y6ACLK7KUD1N FF11NJN5YS3E W0JJAFV3TU5E SARG886AV5GR B6IYCTNH4PV3 ZYPPXWRWIAHD FF10617KGUF9 FF11DAKX4WHV ZRJAPH294KV5 FF11WFNPP956 8F3QZKNTLWBZ WLSGJXS5KFYR YXY3EGTLHGJX FF1164XNJZ2V FF10GCGXRNHY

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Existing Garena Free Fire players can login to Free Fire MAX by using their Free Fire account.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: Enter any of the above-mentioned redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.

Step 4: Completed the above-mentioned steps? Now, the rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours. However, if not, you will be informed about the same via a message.