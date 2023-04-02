Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 2: Nab these freebies NOW

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 2, 2023: Do you play Garena Free Fire on a regular basis? The game gives you several opportunities to grab freebies and rewards. Also, similar to Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players too can use the redeem codes and events to grab ingame items for free. While, as of today, players can get rewards like Music Sparks Scythe, Bonebruiser Scorch Bundle, and more.

Informing about the same Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "Get the Fiery Fantasy Bundle now in Token Wheel with a chance to win many other rewards: Music Sparks Scythe.. Bonebruiser Scorch Bundle.. Gloo Wall - Bonebruiser Scorch.. Available from today until April 7th."

Meanwhile, to claim Garena Free Fire MAX in-game items like costumes, skins, weapons, among others, you can use the daily redeem codes released today. It can be known that Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire and uses the same codes and redemption website to claim the in-game items for free.

Players can use the codes to claim freebies by visiting the redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours and need to redeem them as early as possible. Check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today below:

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for April 2, 2023:

FET5RYTK8O90ULO FGYUK8O90LJRHD FGRGTBCS01GBHY FGUK0POUYE4TGB FCXAQ234RTGTYHY F7JUHGT5Y6U7IKJ FHGFYTU79OIHJG FGTY6UILKHMNBV FCXS2FHTGYJ34R5 FT6TJ7JHBSAQ2HY FTYJHFG3GYUJHGY FFGY7HY7H5Y7JUI