Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 26: Get free diamonds, pets and more this way

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 26: It is an exciting time to be a Garena Free Fire MAX player as the developers of the game have made several events live! Most notable among them is the Booyah Fiesta. Through this event, players can collect exciting rewards such as Boho Dagger knife skin, Festive Growl backpack, Chunky Shades sunglasses, Carnival parachute and other rewards! Do note that the event is only live until May 7 so grab these rewards as soon as you can.

On the other hand, the game developers have released a fresh set of redeem codes that players can use to gain thrilling rewards, such as weapons, diamonds, loot crates, skins, emotes, and other goodies. By using these codes, players can receive various upgrades for their characters, weapons, skins, and even pets, without spending any money. These free rewards can be accessed through the game, enabling players to enhance their gameplay experience and gain an in-game advantage.

So, if you're a Garena Free Fire MAX player, then you must rush and get these daily codes redeemed to grab as many rewards as you can.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 26

XFW4Z6Q882WY WD2ATK3ZEA55 4TPQRDQJHVP4 HFNSJ6W74Z48 V44ZZ5YY7CBS 3IBBMSL7AK8G X99TK56XDJ4X GCNVA2PDRGRZ 8F3QZKNTLWBZ E2F86ZREMK49 TDK4JWN6RD6 FFDBGQWPNHJX

Garena Free Fire MAX: Steps to grab Garena Free Fire MAX codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.