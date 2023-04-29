Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 29: Participate in Booyah Fiesta to bag THESE rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 29: Participate in Booyah Fiesta to bag THESE rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX players can grab several rewards like Boho Dagger knife skin, Festive Growl backpack, Chunky Shades sunglasses, and more today. Know how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 29 2023, 07:07 IST
Garena Free Fire redeem codes.
View all Images
Check latest redeem codes, events and reward details here. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 29, 2023: Free Fire players can participate in the Booyah Fiesta today to grab several rewards including Boho Dagger knife skin, Festive Growl backpack, Chunky Shades sunglasses, and more. Notably the event will be live until May 7, 2023. Informing of the same Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "Booyah Fiesta is here! Boho Dagger knife skin Festive Growl backpack Chunky Shades sunglasses Bolly Party sports car Festive Flash pet skin Carnival parachute Carnival Skyboard.. Don't miss out on the fun and excitement! Play now and collect your rewards."

Free Fire players can also get their hands on the coveted Influencer emote until May 1st, while they can collect three Paper Windmill Tokens to claim 2D Dino Draft Bundle until May 7, 2023. "Spin the Faded Wheel now and get your hands on the coveted Influencer emote! Don't miss out on this limited-time offer, available only until May 1st," another tweet by Garena Free Fire North America informed.

"Get ready for some prehistoric fun with the 2D Dino Draft Bundle! Collect three Paper Windmill Tokens to claim this amazing bundle, complete with special effects. Hurry, this limited-time offer is only available until May 7th! Don't miss out on the dino-mite fun!," Garena Free Fire North America informed.

Meanwhile, in order to claim Garena Free Fire MAX in-game items, you can check the daily redeem codes released today below. It can be known that Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire and uses the same codes and redemption website to claim the in-game items for free.

Players can use the codes to claim freebies by visiting the redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours and need to redeem them as early as possible. Check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today below:

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for April 29, 2023:

FFMAX-V7VH-A6XM

FFMAX-VF5W-MK9D

FFMAX-2Q5R-8WV7

FFMAX-KV7P-5H5W

FFMAX-5ERF-5G8H

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Existing Garena Free Fire players can login to Free Fire MAX by using their Free Fire account.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: Enter any of the above-mentioned redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.

Step 4: Completed the above mentioned steps? Now, the rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours. However, if not, you will be informed about the same via a message.

First Published Date: 29 Apr, 07:07 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

