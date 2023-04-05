Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 5: You can win stylish pet skins today

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 5: You can win stylish pet skins today

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 5: Win a wide-range of free rewards with these codes. Available only for a limited time.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 05 2023, 08:28 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Free Fire Max
Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.
However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.
Garena Free Fire MAX
However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:
Garena Free Fire MAX
To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max.
Garena Free Fire MAX
After that tap on the "Install" option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.
Garena Free Fire MAX
Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes
View all Images
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 5: Here is how you can get Big Bucks Backpack.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 5: How many hours have you played Free Fire Max last week? If it is more than 10 hours, then it is easy to say that you're quite invested into the game. And if you search for new strategies, best weapons and more on Google and YouTube to get better at the game and climb up the ladder, then you need to spend some time picking out a really cool costume that you like as well. Why? Because since you spend a significant amount of time in the game, and most of the time is spent looking at your own self, you might as well make your character look cool to your own eyes. The only problem here is that most cool outfits require you to spend money. But if you don't want that, your second best option are these redeem codes. Know all about them below.

But before we get to that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter made an announcement regarding the weekly agenda. The tweet said, “The weekly agenda is here! Get cute and cool items today! Let's equip the MP5- Candy Bunny and pair it with the Candy Bunny Overalls bundle from the Mystery Shop! Don't forget to bring Candy Bunny loot box and gloo wall from the top-up event”.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 5

These redeem codes are shared by the game developers as a sign of appreciation towards the gaming community. These are unique 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where each code contains a special reward. These rewards are in-game items ranging from skins, accessories, costumes, free diamonds, premium bundles and more. And claiming them is super easy. You just need to go to the official redemption website and submit the code. A step-by-step guide has been given at the bottom.

But there are some rules when it comes to claiming these codes. First, while there is no upper limit to how many codes you can claim, the same code cannot be claimed twice by any player. Second, the codes come with an expiration timeline of 12-18 hours, so players are recommended to claim their rewards before that. Finally, some codes can be region-restricted, so make sure to claim as many codes as possible to not miss out on any rewards.

Check today's redeem codes below:

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

FFICJGW9NKYT

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for April 5

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 05 Apr, 08:28 IST
