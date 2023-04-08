Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 8: Get Bun-bun goodies, M1917- Color Blaze and more

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 8, 2023: A lot of freebies and rewards can be grabbed today. All you need to do is participate in the vents and redeem the latest Free Fire MAX codes before they expire. Garena Free Fire MAX players have a chance to nab freebies and rewards like Bun-bun goodies, M1917- Color Blaze, and more today. Informing about the same Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "Looking for a new way to stand out in the game? Check out Free Fire's 'Bun-bun goodies!' event Travel for 15000m to get the Katana-Thrash Metallic... Available from today until April 16th."

Meanwhile another tweet stated, "Add some serious color to your game with Free Fire's 'Bathe in colors!' event! Headshot 5 times to get the M1917- Color Blaze and stand out from the crowd. Available from today until April 9th." Similarly, players can also get a free Planetary Glide Skyboard by Survive for more than 90 minutes in the Surfin' the Spring event.

Also, to claim Garena Free Fire MAX in-game items like costumes, skins, weapons, among others, you can use the daily redeem codes released today. It can be known that Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire and uses the same codes and redemption website to claim the in-game items for free.

Players can use the codes to claim freebies by visiting the redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours and need to redeem them as early as possible. Check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today below:

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for April 8, 2023:

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab the freebies

Step 1: Visit the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Existing Garena Free Fire players can login to Free Fire MAX by using their Free Fire account.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: Enter any of the above-mentioned redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.

Step 4: Completed the above mentioned steps? Now, the rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours. However, if not, you will be informed about the same via a message.