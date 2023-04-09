Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 9: Codes, rewards, freebies and more

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 9, 2023: Garena Free Fire MAX players can know that the Faded Wheel event is live and is offering you an opportunity to win the exclusive MP5-Candy Bunny skin. The event will remain live until April 16, 2023. "Looking for a deal that's both sweet and deadly? Don't miss Free Fire's Faded Wheel event and spin to win the exclusive MP5- Candy Bunny skin, starting at 9 diamonds... This event is available from today until April 16th, informed Garena Free Fire North America via a tweet.

Players can also nab freebies and rewards like Bun-bun goodies, M1917- Color Blaze, and more today. However, it can be noted that April 9 is the last day to grab M1917- Color Blaze and a free Planetary Glide Skyboard.

Also, to claim Garena Free Fire MAX in-game items like costumes, skins, weapons, among others, you can use the daily redeem codes released today. It can be known that Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire and uses the same codes and redemption website to claim the in-game items for free.

Players can use the codes to claim freebies by visiting the redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours and need to redeem them as early as possible. Check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today below:

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for April 9, 2023:

MCPW3D28VZD6 ZZZ76NT3PDSH XZJZE25WEFJJ V427K98RUCHZ B3G7A22TWDR7X 6KWMFJVMQQYG FAGTFQRDE1XCF FF7MUY4ME6SC 4ST1ZTBE2RP9 X99TK56XDJ4X FFCMCPSJ99S3 3IBBMSL7AK8G J3ZKQ57Z2P2P GCNVA2PDRGRZ 4ST1ZTBE2RP9 FFCMCPSUYUY7E EYH2W3XK8UPG UVX9PYZV54AC