Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 9: Codes, rewards, freebies and more
Here is how you can use the latest set of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes to grab freebies.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 9, 2023: Garena Free Fire MAX players can know that the Faded Wheel event is live and is offering you an opportunity to win the exclusive MP5-Candy Bunny skin. The event will remain live until April 16, 2023. "Looking for a deal that's both sweet and deadly? Don't miss Free Fire's Faded Wheel event and spin to win the exclusive MP5- Candy Bunny skin, starting at 9 diamonds... This event is available from today until April 16th, informed Garena Free Fire North America via a tweet.
Players can also nab freebies and rewards like Bun-bun goodies, M1917- Color Blaze, and more today. However, it can be noted that April 9 is the last day to grab M1917- Color Blaze and a free Planetary Glide Skyboard.
Also, to claim Garena Free Fire MAX in-game items like costumes, skins, weapons, among others, you can use the daily redeem codes released today. It can be known that Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire and uses the same codes and redemption website to claim the in-game items for free.
Players can use the codes to claim freebies by visiting the redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours and need to redeem them as early as possible. Check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today below:
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for April 9, 2023:
- MCPW3D28VZD6
- ZZZ76NT3PDSH
- XZJZE25WEFJJ
- V427K98RUCHZ
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- FAGTFQRDE1XCF
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- FFCMCPSJ99S3
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- GCNVA2PDRGRZ
- FFCMCPSUYUY7E
- EYH2W3XK8UPG
- UVX9PYZV54AC
Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem codes
Visit the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Existing Garena Free Fire players can login to Free Fire MAX by using their Free Fire account.
Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.
Enter any of the above-mentioned redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.
Completed the above mentioned steps? Now, the rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours. However, if not, you will be informed about the same via a message.
