Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 1: Grab exclusive bundles NOW!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 1: Garena Free Fire MAX players are in for a treat as two exclusive outfits have been put up on offer with new events. The game's developers roll out such events from time to time to keep players interested in the game. While outfits do not provide any notable boost or powers, they can spice up your character's look to make it stand out from millions of other Garena Free Fire MAX players. Here's how you can grab the outfits, along with other rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX Ring Luck Royale

The two outfits can be obtained through the Ring Luck Royale event which was made live yesterday, July 31. The Densho Ring in Free Fire MAX will run until August 6, so players have less than a week to get their hands on these prizes. As part of the Ring Luck Royale, you can grab the Burning Haunt and Blazing Haunt Bundles, along with other rewards. However, these come at a cost as players need to spin diamonds to win them. Each spin costs 20 diamonds while spending 200 diamonds will get you 10+1 spins.

Along with the Burning Haunt bundle and the Blazing Haunt bundle, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also get other prizes like Haunt's Outrage M14 skin, Haunt's Outrage AWM skin, Haunt's Slicer, Haunt's Roar Grenade as well as up to 10x Universal Ring Tokens. Players can also exchange these Universal Ring Tokens to obtain similar rewards in the exchange section of the game.

Apart from limited-time events, Garena Free Fire players can take advantage of redeem codes that unlock a bunch of exciting cosmetic rewards for free.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 1

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF11NJN5YS3E

MCPTFNXZF4TA

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

SARG886AV5GR

J3ZKQ57Z2P2PG

WCMERVCMUSZ9

FF7MUY4ME6S

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 1: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.