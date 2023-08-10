Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 10, 2023: Win the Samurai Zombie skin today

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 10, 2023: Win the Samurai Zombie skin today

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 10: From the latest codes to events and programs, here are the details you need to know in order to claim rewards and freebies.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 10 2023, 07:31 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 10: Visit Garena Free Fire redemption website to get free rewards today. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 10: Free Fire is more than just a game. In order to create an immersive environment, the game has added extensive storylines about each character and every event to make players feel that they are part of something bigger. Free Fire Tales is part of such an effort where game developers collaborate with storytellers to come up with new and interesting stories for the characters. Recently, Ford's character and Olivia's character have been shown getting in a storm in the ocean with the aim to reach a safe haven. You can watch it on YouTube. And if you want to treat these characters in a special way, you can get free cool outfits and more via these redeem codes.

Before we move on to the redeem codes, first we need to talk about what's coming this week in the game. Garena Free Fire North America has shared the weekly agenda that comes with a new machete skin, faded wheel rewards, and gold royale on Friday. Then on Saturday, you get the token wheel where you can win the Zombie Samurai skin. On Sunday, you have the Lucky Shop, Token Wheel where you can win the Possessed Warrior emote, and Circus top-up.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 10

The redeem codes are unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes that contain mysterious rewards of in-game items. Players can win anything from costumes to free diamonds through these codes. The only way to redeem them is by submitting them to the official redemption website. The process has been explained at the bottom.

There is no limit to how many codes a player can claim, but they cannot claim the same code twice. The codes come with an expiry deadline of 12-18 hours and they will not be active after that. Further, some codes might be region restricted and may not work for you. Make sure to claim as many codes as possible to improve your chances of winning exciting rewards.

Today's redeem codes below:

  • FF11NJN5YS3E
  • FF11WFNPP956
  • FF1164XNJZ2V
  • X99TK56XDJ4X
  • YXY3EGTLHGJX
  • FF10GCGXRNHY
  • WLSGJXS5KFYR
  • ZYPPXWRWIAHD
  • W0JJAFV3TU5E
  • FF119MB3PFA5
  • Y6ACLK7KUD1N
  • X99TK56XDJ4X

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for August 10

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 10 Aug, 07:30 IST
