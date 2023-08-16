Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 16: Nab free in-game rewards!

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 16: Want to get your hands on free in-game items? Check out Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 16.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 16 2023, 07:37 IST
Grab freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX codes. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 16: It has been a few days since the latest update of Garena Free Fire MAX dropped and players have been taking advantage of all the new additions that it has brought. The game's developer rolled out the OB41 update on August 10 and it introduced new game modes, adjustments to mechanics, improvements to weapon systems, and new items along with bug fixes. Check out everything that's new in the Garena Free Fire MAX OB41 update.

Garena Free Fire MAX OB41 update

One of the biggest additions to Garena Free Fire MAX is the new Zombie Hunt Double Evil mode where players can kill hordes of zombies to up their kill count. In this mode, players need to defeat two main characters called 'Mr. V' and 'The Butcher', along with their zombie army.

Announcing this exciting addition, the official account of the game posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), “Zombies are back… Try the NEW MODE TODAY! Survive a zombie onslaught and ANNILHATE TWICE the villains in this #NewUpdate. Have you played it yet? Tell us what you liked or if you'd improve something about the mode! “

While similar items can also be obtained from the in-game shop, you can also grab them for free with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. Do note that codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 16

  • FFICJGW9NKYT
  • FF10HXQBBH2J
  • WLSGJXS5KFYR
  • YXY3EGTLHGJX
  • FU9CGS4Q9P4E
  • B6IYCTNH4PV3
  • X99TK56XDJ4X
  • W0JJAFV3TU5E
  • TJ57OSSDN5AP
  • FFICDCTSL5FT

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 16: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 16 Aug, 07:36 IST
