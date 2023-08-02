Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 2: Clash Squad Season 20 commences!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 2: The Ranked Season 19 of Free Fire MAX Clash Squad has come to an end, and it has been replaced by the Free Fire MAX Clash Squad Season 20. As a result, players' ranks have been reset and new rewards have been added which players can get their hands on as they rise through the ranks. For the unaware, Clash Squad is a dedicated mode in Garena Free Fire MAX which players can play to rise through the ranks until they reach Grandmaster. It is reset every two months.

Check out the details of Free Fire MAX Clash Squad Ranked Season 20.

Free Fire MAX Clash Squad Ranked Season 20

The Ranked Season 20 of Free Fire MAX Clash Squad went live yesterday, August 1, and is expected to run till September 30, giving players ample time to rise through the ranks and grab top prizes. The ranks of players will be reset depending on their performance in the previous season. For example, people with Gold 1 and 2 ranks will be reset to Silver 1, while those with Diamond 3 and 4 ranks will be ranked at Platinum 2. The maximum rank at which players can start the new season is Diamond 4, and they will have to rise through the ranks again to reach Grandmaster.

Apart from the Clash Squad, Garena Free Fire players can take advantage of redeem codes that unlock a bunch of exciting cosmetic rewards for free.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 2

MCPW3D28GZD6

FFCMCPSJ99S3

6KWMFJVMQQYG

UVX9PYZV54AC

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FFE4E0DIKX2D

FFTQT5IRMCNX

FFA0ES11YL2D

FFMC5GZ8S3JC

R9UVPEYJOXZX

FFMCLJESSCR7

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FFPLPQXXENMS

F2AYSAH5CCQH

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 2: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.