Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 21: Free rewards available, but you should hurry

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 21: The OB41 update is here and it has brought features that have made the game even more exciting. Rampage: Finale, along with Garena introducing a calendar and multiple ongoing events has really spiced things up. Among these, the most amazing is the Rampage Finale Showdown, offering attractive rewards like the Ink Flow Bundle, a pet skin, a blade, an avatar, and other items. However, to acquire these rewards, players need to fulfill various tasks.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Rampage Final Showdown

The Free Fire MAX Rampage Finale Showdown was introduced to the game on August 18, 2023, marking one of the lengthier events in the new campaign, concluding on September 3, 2023. The mechanics are simple: completing daily tasks earns you Finale Tokens. You can use these tokens to move forward in Rampage's progress when you are playing against the horizon. horizon's progress will increase automatically

The battle round will end when either your or Horizon's progress will reach 00%. Afterwards, you'll be rewarded with Battle Points according to the outcome.

Moving on to redeem codes, if you wish to get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX, check out the codes below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 21

FFCMCPSJ99S3

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FAGTFQRDE1XCF

FFCMCPSBN9CU

BR43FMAPYEZZ

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

MCPW3D28VZD6

EYH2W3XK8UPG

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 21 : Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.