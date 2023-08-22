Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 22: Chance to unlock the Evo gun skins

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 22: Garena recently introduced the Evo Vault event in Free Fire MAX, coinciding with the highly anticipated Rampage Finale. This event provides players with the opportunity to obtain four appealing Evo gun skins that have been unavailable for some time. Alongside these skins, the prize pool encompasses Token Crates. However, it's important to note that these skins are not obtained for free; players need to invest diamonds in spins to unlock the rewards. Additionally, the skins are initially offered at level 1, necessitating further expenditures to unlock all associated perks.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Evo Vault with exciting perks

The latest addition to Free Fire, the Free Fire MAX Evo Vault, comes with four Evo gun skins and was introduced to the battle royale game on August 18, 2023. Players have the opportunity to engage with this feature until September 29 at 3:59 am IST. Each spin in the vault requires 20 diamonds, but a pack of 10 spins is available for just 180 diamonds.

The prize pool of the Free Fire MAX Evo Vault includes several enticing items, such as the M4A1 – Infernal Draco (Level 1), UMP – Booyah Day 2021 (Level 1), MP5 – Platinum Divinity (Level 1), XM8 – Destiny Guardian (Level 1), and even an Infernal Draco M4A1 Token Crate, UMP – Booyah Day Token Crate, Platinum Divinity MP5 Token Crate, XM8 – Destiny Guardian Token Crate, among others.

Moving on to redeem codes, if you wish to get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX, check out the codes below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 22

FFCMCPSJ99S3

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FAGTFQRDE1XCF

FFCMCPSBN9CU

BR43FMAPYEZZ

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

MCPW3D28VZD6

EYH2W3XK8UPG

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 22: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.