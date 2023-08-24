Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 23: Nab free goodies, weapon crates and more
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 23: Garena Free Fire MAX has a new event called Travel for Rewards, and it's giving away cool stuff like a permanent skyboard and weapon crates.
In this event, you have to travel a certain distance in the game to earn rewards. If you already have the skyboard cosmetic, you can choose to get three Gold Royale Vouchers instead, but they will expire sooner.
The Travel for Rewards event started on August 22, 2023, and will end on August 24, 2023. To get the rewards, you just need to meet the conditions.
Here are the milestones and rewards
1. Travel 15,000 meters to get 2 Futuristic Weapon Loot Crates for free.
2. Travel 35,000 meters to get a free Ventus Skyboard or 3 Gold Royale Vouchers (they expire on September 30, 2023).
You can choose how you want to meet these requirements. It's a good idea to play unranked battle royale matches because you can focus on staying alive and covering enough distance.
If you want to get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX using redeem codes, here's how you can do it:
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 23
- FFCMCPSJ99S3
- XZJZE25WEFJJ
- V427K98RUCHZ
- MCPW2D1U3XA3
- FFAC2YXE6RF2
- FAGTFQRDE1XCF
- FFCMCPSBN9CU
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- NPYFATT3HGSQ
- FFCMCPSGC9XZ
- MCPW2D2WKWF2
- ZZZ76NT3PDSH
- FFCMCPSEN5MX
- HNC95435FAGJ
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- FFCMCPSUYUY7E
- MCPW3D28VZD6
- EYH2W3XK8UPG
- J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P
- FFDB-GQWP-NHJX
- TDK4-JWN6RD6
- GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ
- XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY
- HFNS-J6W7-4Z48
- HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7
- 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV
- 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9
- 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 24: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Go to the Redemption website of the game by clicking on this link: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: Log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.
Step 3: Enter one of the redeem codes into the text box and click the confirm button.
Step 4: You're all set! Your rewards will appear in your mailbox within 24 hours if the redemption is successful.
