Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 23: Nab free goodies, weapon crates and more

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 23: Garena Free Fire MAX has a new event called Travel for Rewards, and it's giving away cool stuff like a permanent skyboard and weapon crates.

In this event, you have to travel a certain distance in the game to earn rewards. If you already have the skyboard cosmetic, you can choose to get three Gold Royale Vouchers instead, but they will expire sooner.

The Travel for Rewards event started on August 22, 2023, and will end on August 24, 2023. To get the rewards, you just need to meet the conditions.

Here are the milestones and rewards

1. Travel 15,000 meters to get 2 Futuristic Weapon Loot Crates for free.

2. Travel 35,000 meters to get a free Ventus Skyboard or 3 Gold Royale Vouchers (they expire on September 30, 2023).

You can choose how you want to meet these requirements. It's a good idea to play unranked battle royale matches because you can focus on staying alive and covering enough distance.

If you want to get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX using redeem codes, here's how you can do it:

FFCMCPSJ99S3

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FAGTFQRDE1XCF

FFCMCPSBN9CU

BR43FMAPYEZZ

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

MCPW3D28VZD6

EYH2W3XK8UPG

J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P

FFDB-GQWP-NHJX

TDK4-JWN6RD6

GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ

XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY

HFNS-J6W7-4Z48

HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7

2FG9-4YCW-9VMV

4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9

8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 24: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the Redemption website of the game by clicking on this link: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: Enter one of the redeem codes into the text box and click the confirm button.

Step 4: You're all set! Your rewards will appear in your mailbox within 24 hours if the redemption is successful.