Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 25: Get your hands on Dusk Prowl Bundle!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 25: The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX roll out in-game events from time to time to make it exciting and prevent players from switching to other battle royale games. Through these events, players have the chance to get their hands on exciting items that are exclusive to that event for a limited time. They must do so within the event duration or miss out on them. Garena Free Fire MAX has a new Trendsetter event live right now through which, players can obtain the Dusk Prowl Bundle, Trendy Clubber Bundle, and more.

Check out the details of this event below.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Trendsetter event

The Trendsetter event in Garena Free Fire MAX, which went live on August 21, is expected to run until September 3, giving players ample time to get their hands on the desired rewards. However, it is important to note that in this event, no reward is offered for free. Instead, players must spend diamonds and make spins to win the reward. The more spins you make, your chances of getting your desired prize will increase. One spin costs 20 diamonds while players can get 10+1 spins if they spend 200 diamonds.

As part of this event, players can get the Dusk Prowl Bundle, Trendy Clubber Bundle, The Demented Maniac Bundle, Tiger Clubber Bundle and the Wasteland Roamer Bundle as the top reward! There are other prizes offered too. Players can also grab other bonus items such as backpacks, loot boxes, supply crates, armour crates, tokens, and more.

So, head over to Garena Free Fire MAX to claim these items!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 25

FFIC33NTEUKA

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FFCMCPSJ99S3

6KWMFJVMQQYG

BR43FMAPYEZZ

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

2FG94YCW9VMV

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

FF1164XNJZ2V

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 25: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

While playing can be extremely enjoyable and thrilling, do remember that it can also be habituating and distract from other more serious activities. So, do play responsibly.