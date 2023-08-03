Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 3: Win prizes with TWIST Top-Up event!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 3: Win prizes with TWIST Top-Up event!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 3: Players can get their hands on exclusive in-game items with the TWIST Top-Up event in Garena Free Fire MAX. Also check out the redeem codes for August 3.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 03 2023, 06:42 IST
Get freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX codes. Check how. (Garena Free Fire)
Get freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX codes. Check how. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 3: The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX introduce new game modes, tournaments, and events from time to time to keep players hooked to the game. While the Free Fire World Series tournament has been announced to be held in November, the developers have also rolled out an in-game event through which players can get their hands on exciting rewards. Know the details here.

Twist Top-Up event: Details

During a top-up event, players are required to make diamond purchases which makes them eligible for free rewards. To purchase diamonds and win freebies, you simply need to head over to the Top-Up section of the game and select the desired amount of diamonds you wish to purchase. Complete the transaction and you will be eligible for the rewards once the diamonds reflect in your account.

In the Twist Top-Up event, players can get their hands on the Free Chroma Twist Twist emote with the purchase of 100 diamonds, while buying 200 diamonds will earn you the Free Rubescent War top. The Free Rubescent bottom and mask can be obtained by purchasing 500 and 700 diamonds respectively. Headwear is the most costly item that you can get by spending 1200 diamonds, but you'll also receive all the other items along with it.

If you do not wish to spend diamonds to get in-game items, you can also get your hands on them for free with the help of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. Do note that codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 3

  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • FFCO8BS5JW2D
  • MCPW3D28VZD6
  • NPFYATT3HGSQ
  • MCPW2D1U3XA3
  • EYH2W3XK8UPG
  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  • FFCMCPSUYUY7E
  • FFCMCPSEN5MX
  • XZJZE25WEFJJ
  • MCPW2D2WKWF2
  • BR43FMAPYEZZ
  • FFCMCPSJ99S3
  • UVX9PYZV54AC

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 3: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 03 Aug, 06:42 IST
