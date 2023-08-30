Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 30: Win free rewards with INK Hyperbook event

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 30: You can get your hands on amazing in-game items for free with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 30 2023, 07:08 IST
Get amazing freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)

Want to win exciting rewards in Garena Free Fire Max? Try redeeming its codes. Redeeming codes for the Free Fire MAX will elevate your gaming experience as you will get to boost your powers immensely without having to pay anything at all. Redeem codes of Garena Free Fire MAX consist of 12 alphabetical characters, which help you to get amazing rewards. But, there is a catch. You will have to redeem the rewards as early as possible as they are available for a very short period only.

To increase the excitement, you can take part in the Garena Free Fire MAX game. Garena keeps organizing various events that maintain the thrill of the game. Recently, a new event has been released by Garena, known as, the Ink Hyperbook Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX. It has replaced the TWIST Top-Up event. This event provides you with an opportunity to get various newly launched items for free. However, to get those, you will have to purchase a specified quantity of Diamonds to be eligible for the particular rewards. With Ink Hyperbook, you can get various items including a backpack, gun skin, Gloo Wall skin, katana, and more for free.

This new Ink Hyperbook Top-Up event was rolled out on August 25, 2023, and will continue till October 1. 2023.

Now, take a look at today's redeem codes below:

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 30

  • FF7MJ31CXKRG
  • FFPO8BS5JW2D
  • PJNF5CQBAJLK
  • F7AC2YXE6RF2
  • FHLOYFDHE34G
  • XGW4FNK7ATON
  • 67IBBMSL7AK8G
  • FEICJGW9NKYT
  • KEYVGQC3CT8Q
  • FVRTNJ45IT8U
  • F4BHK6LYOU9I
  • F767T1BE456Y
  • FFCMCPSJ99S3
  • BR43FMAPYEZZ
  • XZJZE25WEFJJ
  • V427K98RUCHZ
  • MCPW2D1U3XA3
  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • FAGTFQRDE1XCF
  • FFCMCPSBN9CU
  • NPYFATT3HGSQ
  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  • MCPW2D2WKWF2
  • ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  • FFCMCPSEN5MX
  • HNC95435FAGJ
  • 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  • FFCMCPSUYUY7E
  • MCPW3D28VZD6
  • EYH2W3XK8UPG

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 30: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it is done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

Enjoy the fun and games!

First Published Date: 30 Aug, 07:08 IST
