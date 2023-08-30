Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 30: Win free rewards with INK Hyperbook event

Want to win exciting rewards in Garena Free Fire Max? Try redeeming its codes. Redeeming codes for the Free Fire MAX will elevate your gaming experience as you will get to boost your powers immensely without having to pay anything at all. Redeem codes of Garena Free Fire MAX consist of 12 alphabetical characters, which help you to get amazing rewards. But, there is a catch. You will have to redeem the rewards as early as possible as they are available for a very short period only.

To increase the excitement, you can take part in the Garena Free Fire MAX game. Garena keeps organizing various events that maintain the thrill of the game. Recently, a new event has been released by Garena, known as, the Ink Hyperbook Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX. It has replaced the TWIST Top-Up event. This event provides you with an opportunity to get various newly launched items for free. However, to get those, you will have to purchase a specified quantity of Diamonds to be eligible for the particular rewards. With Ink Hyperbook, you can get various items including a backpack, gun skin, Gloo Wall skin, katana, and more for free.

This new Ink Hyperbook Top-Up event was rolled out on August 25, 2023, and will continue till October 1. 2023.

Now, take a look at today's redeem codes below:

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 30

FF7MJ31CXKRG

FFPO8BS5JW2D

PJNF5CQBAJLK

F7AC2YXE6RF2

FHLOYFDHE34G

XGW4FNK7ATON

67IBBMSL7AK8G

FEICJGW9NKYT

KEYVGQC3CT8Q

FVRTNJ45IT8U

F4BHK6LYOU9I

F767T1BE456Y

FFCMCPSJ99S3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FAGTFQRDE1XCF

FFCMCPSBN9CU

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

MCPW3D28VZD6

EYH2W3XK8UPG

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 30: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it is done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

Enjoy the fun and games!