Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 8: Get discounts with Lucky Wheel!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 8: If you're a Garena Free Fire MAX player, then you must've taken part in the various events which take place frequently. These events are a great opportunity to get exclusive and themed rewards and gain an edge over your opponents on the battlefield. Players can increase their chances of winning with the help of in-game items like weapons, grenades, med kits, and more. These items can be grabbed through the in-game shop, and also through special events.

Lucky Wheel in Garena Free Fire MAX

Now, a similar event is live in Garena Free Fire MAX through which players can get massive discounts on in-game items, and even grab them for as low as 9 diamonds! The new Free Fire MAX Lucky Wheel was made live on August 6 and is expected to run for a week, giving players ample time to grab huge discounts.

Players can test their luck by spinning the wheel and get up to 80 percent off on in-game items. Through this event, items such as Charcoal Whizz Bundle, Dreamy Club Bundle, Eternal Diamond Bundle, The Flashing Spade Bundle, The Blazing Heart Bundle, emotes, and gloo walls can be obtained.

If you want to grab freebies in the game, you can do so with the help of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. Do note that some codes may not work for you due to them being region-restricted, so redeem more codes to ensure you get all the exciting rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 8

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF11WFNPP956

MQJWNBVHYAQM

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

PACJJTUA29UU

FFBCLQ6S7W25

TJ57OSSDN5AP

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 8: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.