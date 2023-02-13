Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 13: Free rewards are on offer
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 13: The game has become extremely popular among gamers in India after the ban was slapped on Garena Free Fire. Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire. On Free Fire MAX, players can get an optimized experience with enhanced graphics and features. It is a more spec-heavy version of Garena Free Fire, but identical in terms of gameplay.
But before that, know that players can grab a special Ebony & Ivory (USP) Bundle by flipping cards! Garena North America tweeted, “Did someone say it's Flippin February? That's right! Get ready to flip the cards and get the special Ebony & Ivory (USP) Bundle starting from as low as 3”.
Like Garena Free Fire, Free Fire MAX developers also release redeem codes which can be used to claim rewards for free. Free Fire MAX players can also get the rewards by completing in-game events but it can be a bit difficult for the new players. Therefore, these redeem codes can be used to get the rewards or in-game items by following a few simple steps.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 13
HNC95435FAGJ
6KWMFJVMQQYG
FFCMCPSUYUY7E
FFCMCPSJ99S3
XZJZE25WEFJJ
V427K98RUCHZ
MCPW2D1U3XA3
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FFCMCPSBN9CU
FFBBCVQZ4MWA
BR43FMAPYEZZ
NPYFATT3HGSQ
FFCMCPSGC9XZ
MCPW2D2WKWF2
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
FFCMCPSEN5MX
MCPW3D28VZD6
EYH2W3XK8UPG
UVX9PYZV54AC
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 13: How to grab free rewards
Step 1:
Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2:
Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.
Step 3:
You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.
Step 4:
And you are done! You will get a message saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.
