Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 13: Free rewards are on offer

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 13: The game has become extremely popular among gamers in India after the ban was slapped on Garena Free Fire. Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire. On Free Fire MAX, players can get an optimized experience with enhanced graphics and features. It is a more spec-heavy version of Garena Free Fire, but identical in terms of gameplay.

But before that, know that players can grab a special Ebony & Ivory (USP) Bundle by flipping cards! Garena North America tweeted, “Did someone say it's Flippin February? That's right! Get ready to flip the cards and get the special Ebony & Ivory (USP) Bundle starting from as low as 3”.

Like Garena Free Fire, Free Fire MAX developers also release redeem codes which can be used to claim rewards for free. Free Fire MAX players can also get the rewards by completing in-game events but it can be a bit difficult for the new players. Therefore, these redeem codes can be used to get the rewards or in-game items by following a few simple steps.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 13

HNC95435FAGJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSJ99S3

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

BR43FMAPYEZZ

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSEN5MX

MCPW3D28VZD6

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 13: How to grab free rewards

Step 1:

Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2:

Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3:

You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4:

And you are done! You will get a message saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.