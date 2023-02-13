    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 13: Free rewards are on offer

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 13: Free rewards are on offer

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 13: Here is the step-by-step process to claim the free Garena Free Fire MAX rewards!

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 13 2023, 06:59 IST
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    Grab the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 13. (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    Grab the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 13. (ff.garena.com)

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 13: The game has become extremely popular among gamers in India after the ban was slapped on Garena Free Fire. Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire. On Free Fire MAX, players can get an optimized experience with enhanced graphics and features. It is a more spec-heavy version of Garena Free Fire, but identical in terms of gameplay.

    But before that, know that players can grab a special Ebony & Ivory (USP) Bundle by flipping cards! Garena North America tweeted, “Did someone say it's Flippin February? That's right! Get ready to flip the cards and get the special Ebony & Ivory (USP) Bundle starting from as low as 3”.

    Like Garena Free Fire, Free Fire MAX developers also release redeem codes which can be used to claim rewards for free. Free Fire MAX players can also get the rewards by completing in-game events but it can be a bit difficult for the new players. Therefore, these redeem codes can be used to get the rewards or in-game items by following a few simple steps.

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 13

    HNC95435FAGJ

    6KWMFJVMQQYG

    FFCMCPSUYUY7E

    FFCMCPSJ99S3

    XZJZE25WEFJJ

    V427K98RUCHZ

    MCPW2D1U3XA3

    FFAC2YXE6RF2

    FFCMCPSBN9CU

    FFBBCVQZ4MWA

    BR43FMAPYEZZ

    NPYFATT3HGSQ

    FFCMCPSGC9XZ

    MCPW2D2WKWF2

    ZZZ76NT3PDSH

    FFCMCPSEN5MX

    MCPW3D28VZD6

    EYH2W3XK8UPG

    UVX9PYZV54AC

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 13: How to grab free rewards

    Step 1:

    Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Step 2:

    Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

    Step 3:

    You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

    Step 4:

    And you are done! You will get a message saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

    First Published Date: 13 Feb, 06:58 IST
