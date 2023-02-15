    Trending News

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 15, 2023: Get EVO Thompson Cindered Colossus skin

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 15, 2023: Get EVO Thompson Cindered Colossus skin

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 15: These code will let players get premium in-game items and diamonds for free. Find out how to.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 15 2023, 09:16 IST
    How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
    Free Fire Max
    1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
    However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
    2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
    If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
    3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire.
    View all Images
    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 15: Know how to grab exciting rewards. (ff.garena.com)

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 15: One of the major reasons why Free Fire is popular is because the developers are very active and community oriented. The game always has multiple events and campaigns ongoing which are refreshed weekly. This always gives the players something to look forward to and return to the game. Along with that, the promise of winning cool outfits and other rewards is a great incentive to make players grind for hours. This is one of the reasons that the lobby of the game is always full and the wait time is minimal. This really makes playing the game fun. What also makes it fun are the cool outfits that you can wear and customize your look with. And if you want them for free, all you have to do is use these redeem codes. Read on to know how to.

    But before move on to the redeem codes, you should know that Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has offered another giveaway. It tweeted. “It's Valentine's day and of course we have something special for you guys! Only today get 50% off your first 5 spins in the Pink Gacha as well as on selected items in the store”.

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 15

    Now, coming to the redeem codes, these are unique 12-characters long alphanumeric codes that contain mystery gifts of in-game items ranging from skins, accessories, outfits, pets, diamond vouchers, premium bundles and more. A player just needs to take the codes and submit them at the official redemption website. The detailed process has been explained below.

    However, there are some rules too. There is no upper limit to how many codes can be claimed but a code can't be used twice by the same player. These codes also have an expiry deadline of 12-18 hours, so you need to grab them early. Finally, some of the codes can have a region-restriction, making you unable to claim them. To avoid missing out on freebies, make sure to claim as many of them as possible.

    Today's redeem codes are below:

    FFAC2YXE6RF2

    ZYPPXWRWIAHD

    FF10617KGUF9

    FF11HHGCGK3B

    Y6ACLK7KUD1N

    W0JJAFV3TU5E

    B6IYCTNH4PV3

    FF11NJN5YS3E

    ZRJAPH294KV5

    FF119MB3PFA5

    SARG886AV5GR

    MCPTFNXZF4TA

    WLSGJXS5KFYR

    FF1164XNJZ2V

    FF11DAKX4WH

    YXY3EGTLHGJX

    FF11WFNPP956

    8F3QZKNTLWBZ

    FF10GCGXRNHY

    FF9MJ31CXKRG

    FFCO8BS5JW2D

    Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for February 15

    Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

    Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

    Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

    First Published Date: 15 Feb, 09:16 IST

    First Published Date: 15 Feb, 09:16 IST
