    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 16, 2023: Stunning rewards to be won

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 16, 2023: Stunning rewards to be won

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 16: These codes are time-sensitive, so make sure to claim them in the official redemption website. Know how to.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 16 2023, 09:45 IST
    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 16: One of the few remaining online multiplayer battlegrounds game in India, Free Fire Max is gaining popularity due to its high-end graphics and animation. The game is essentially a smoother version of the original title and the only difference is that it is optimized to give a much nicer looking environment and some exclusive elements (that do not affect the competitiveness). And just like the original title, getting premium bundles is almost impossible unless the player is willing to real money in the game. However, the developers have introduced the redeem codes using which players can win freebies that include in-game items including free diamonds and premium bundles. So, check what's on offer today and claim these codes. Details below.

    Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has made an important announcement. It tweeted. “How good is your memory? Dig the hidden gems and exchange them for exciting rewards! Tag and challenge your friends below”.

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 16

    The redeem codes are unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes where each code contains individual in-game items. So, just like a lucky draw, you can win anything from weapon cards to premium bundles. Since there is no upper limit to how many codes you can redeem, you can claim multiple codes to win the best rewards, however, one code can only be redeemed once by a player. To redeem the codes, players will have to visit the official redemption website. The process has been explained below.

    There are a couple of rules which you must know of. The codes have an expiration limit of 12-18 hours so make sure to claim them early. Further, some codes might be region-locked and may not open for you. To make sure that doesn't affect the gifts you can win, try to claim as many codes as possible.

    Today's redeem codes:

    SARG886AV5GR

    FF119MB3PFA5

    B6IYCTNH4PV3

    ZYPPXWRWIAHD

    8F3QZKNTLWBZ

    W0JJAFV3TU5E

    WLSGJXS5KFYR

    FF11HHGCGK3B

    FF11NJN5YS3E

    Y6ACLK7KUD1N

    YXY3EGTLHGJX

    X99TK56XDJ4X

    FF10GCGXRNHY

    FF11WFNPP956

    ZRJAPH294KV5

    FF1164XNJZ2V

    MCPTFNXZF4TA

    FF11DAKX4WHV

    FF10617KGUF9

    Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for February 16

    Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

    Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

    Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

    First Published Date: 16 Feb, 09:45 IST
