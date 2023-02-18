    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 18, 2023: Don't wait, grab these rare skins

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 18, 2023: Don't wait, grab these rare skins

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 18: Have you checked today’s freebies? Don’t delay. Claim them right now.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 18 2023, 09:10 IST
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 27: Know how to claim these rewards from the official redemption website. (Garena Free Fire)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 27: Know how to claim these rewards from the official redemption website. (Garena Free Fire)

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 18: Free Fire is as much a game of skill as much as it is about strategy. For example, you can be a great gun slinger, but if you do not choose your battles carefully, you will still end up losing more than winning. And that's why you should always make sure to find out just how many enemies are in a given area before entering there. You should also prioritize staking because that will help you gain a better understanding of the surroundings. Finally, you should try not to be the first person to get into a shootout because it lets others know about your position and they can target you. These tips should help you in getting more wins. But if it is freebies you're after, then read on.

    Today, Garena Free Fire North America made a big announcement. The account revealed, “Get ready to dominate the battlefield with Free Fire's latest EVO gun, the Thompson- Cindered Colossus. Check it out now and let the firepower speak for itself”.

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 18

    Learn what redeem codes are before you begin claiming these rewards. First, the redeem codes are unique 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where each code contains a special reward. These rewards are in-game items ranging from skins, accessories, costumes, free diamonds, premium bundles and more. And claiming them is super easy. You just need to go to the official redemption website and submit the code. A step-by-step guide has been given at the bottom.

    But there are some rules when it comes to claiming these codes. First, while there is no upper limit to how many codes you can claim, the same code cannot be claimed twice by any player. Second, the codes come with an expiration timeline of 12-18 hours, so players are recommended to claim their rewards before that. Finally, some codes can be region-restricted, so make sure to claim as many codes as possible to not miss out on any rewards.

    Check today's codes:

    FFCMCPSJ99S3

    XZJZE25WEFJJ

    V427K98RUCHZ

    MCPW2D1U3XA3

    FFAC2YXE6RF2

    FFCMCPSBN9CU

    FFBBCVQZ4MWA

    BR43FMAPYEZZ

    NPYFATT3HGSQ

    FFCMCPSGC9XZ

    MCPW2D2WKWF2

    ZZZ76NT3PDSH

    FFCMCPSEN5MX

    HNC95435FAGJ

    6KWMFJVMQQYG

    FFCMCPSUYUY7E

    MCPW3D28VZD6

    EYH2W3XK8UPG

    UVX9PYZV54AC

    Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for February 18

    Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

    Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

    Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

    Even if you may not win the Hunter Dante bundle, you can still get some really cool outfits. Claim all the codes!

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 18 Feb, 09:08 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new
    God of War Ragnarok
    Play 3 hours of God of War: Ragnarok for FREE! Special offer for PlayStation Plus Premium users
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a is out; Cherry blossom biome added! Check how to download
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba