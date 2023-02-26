Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 26: Participate in Mission Makeover to grab rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for February 26: Mission Makeover is live and Free Fire players can participate in it to grab exclusive rewards. The campaign will be live till March 12, 2023. Players will be able to get tokens by participating in daily missions, like mission, map drop, and aftermatch drop. Providing the details, Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "Looking for ways to earn exclusive rewards? Get tokens from map drops, after-match drops, completing missions and more in Free Fire's latest campaign- Mission Makeover!"

Free Fire players can also grab the stylish Monson Orakii Voidborne Backpack by February 28. All they need to do is top up 500 diamonds. "The stylish Monson Orakii Voidborne Backpack is calling out to you! Top up just 500 diamonds and it's yours!," another tweet by Garena Free Fire North America read.

Apart from participating in the above mentioned campaign and getting rewarded, you can also use the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes to grab freebies. It can be known that Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire and players can use the same set of redeem codes to claim several in-game items for free in Free Fire MAX too.

Also, the codes and the redemption website are the same for both the games. Using the redeem codes you will be able to grab in-game items like skins, characters, and weapons, among others. Players can use the codes to claim freebies by visiting the redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours, therefore players will have to redeem them as early as possible.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for February 26, 2023:

FGYUI8PL0OIJUH

YQ2WS3EDRCTYG

BHUNHINKI98UY

HIOO0LKMNBVCX

S45TGHJU7YTFVB

NJKIUY6ZQ21QSX

CDE3E4RFGVBNH

YT65YHBHJIKOLK

M4LPOIUYHGFCXS

DRTT5RE2SQ234R

FVGHY6T5RFVGBH

JI8U7YGHNJKO98

IUJKNBVCSWQ23E

RDFVGHY6TFGHJK

IU87YH8Y6J8KS2

HU321QWDUJBGY

4JMKYULILJOH0G

IF8UAYT5QRD1FC

2VG34HRHTUFGN

JXMKZOXD78IKJG