    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 28: Get these free diamond vouchers!

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 28: Grab in-game items ranging from diamond vouchers to costumes and weapons.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 28 2023, 08:59 IST
    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 28: Waiting for Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today? The game has released a fresh set of redeem codes bringing in exciting rewards like weapon loot crate, emotes and much more. Players can get them here and unlock the Skin upgrade, weapons, Free Pet, Character upgrades, etc all for free. In the classic battle royale-style gameplay, players need character upgrades, skins, rewards, armor, weapons, and so on to survive longer. So if you're a Garena FRee Fire Max player, then you must rush and get these daily codes redeemed to grab as many rewards as you can.

    But before we share more details, you need to know this. Garena Free Fire North America Twitter posted about a big announcement coming our way. It said, “Silent your enemies. Get the Silent Statement Bundle now if you haven't already yet”.

    Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for February 28

    These redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes that are shared by the developers as a token of appreciation towards the gaming community. These codes contain various in-game items ranging from skins, weapons, loot crates, gloo walls, diamond vouchers, costumes, premium bundles and more. Each code contains a mystery reward that you only find out after you have redeemed it.

    There are some conditions that follows as well. First, these codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. So, make sure to claim them as early as possible. Further, a single code cannot be claimed twice by the same player but there is no limit to how many codes a player can redeem. Finally, some codes may not work for you due to them being region-restricted, so redeem more number of codes to ensure you get all the exciting rewards.

    Check today's redeem codes below:

    FVHJTYOU0IKJU87

    F6G5FRESAQDT1G

    FB2HRFG6TBHNJI

    FRT8UBHNJCIIX8U

    F7HYGT5ARDCF2G

    FBHNJFH7YCBHNJ

    FHYV3GEISURUG9

    FNVUY76T5FADQV

    FH3EIURMOVU1YT

    FXFRA4EX2CF5GEH

    FUN9CJXHYGBNJIU

    FDMKIITYHJKIU7Y

    FXTRFEBRNJKOIG

    F87UYTGSHEKOT9

    FGIX8A6TRFGBEJ

    FKTHIUDF67JTUB

    Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for February 28

    Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

    Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

    Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

    First Published Date: 28 Feb, 08:59 IST
