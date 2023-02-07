Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 7, 2023: Cutthroat Candy Bundle and much more to be won

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 7: Free Fire is a game which is constantly in motion. The developers of this ever-evolving game are always working on something new and bring fun additions to the game. Yesterday, multiple new events were announced as a part of the FFWS event taking place in Bangkok. Players could participate in events such as Match Challenge, Fight as One, Pick'in Win and more. And all of them will give you some cool rewards as well. But if you don't want to grind for them and get it now, we have redeem codes that can get you some rare and premium in-game items. Read on to know how to claim them.

But before that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has revealed a new topup prize on the occasion of Valentine's day. The tweet said, “Take your shot with the Be My Valentine emote. You found your crush on Bermuda but don't know what to do? Love experts recommend to express your love with emotes like the ones included in this Topup Event”.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 7

The redeem codes are shared by the developers daily as a token of appreciation towards the gaming community. The unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes contain a mystery reward that can be anything from emotes, weapon crates, costumes, accessories, pets, diamond vouchers and even premium bundles. However, there are some rules you should be aware about before trying to claim them.

While there is no limit to how many codes can be claimed by a player, one particular code can only be used once for a single player. These codes also come with the expiration period of 12-24 hours, so it is advised to claim them early. Finally, some codes might be restricted to a certain region and may not work for you. So, try to claim as many codes as you can.

Check today's codes below:

FFCMCPSJ99S3

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

3IBBMSL7AK8G

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

B3G7A22TWDR7X

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

X99TK56XDJ4X

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for February 7

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.