    Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 8, 2023: Valentine's Week rewards are here

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 8, 2023: Valentine's Week rewards are here

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 8: These codes only last for a limited time. Claim them, find out how to.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 08 2023, 09:40 IST
    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 8: Check today's codes here. (ff.garena.com)

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 8: How many hours have you played Free Fire Max last week? If it is more than 10 hours, then it is easy to say that you're quite invested into the game. And if you search for new strategies, best weapons and more on Google and YouTube to get better at the game and climb up the ladder, then you need to spend some time picking out a really cool costume that you like as well. Why? Because since you spend a significant amount of time in the game, and most of the time is spent looking at your own self, you might as well make your character look cool to your own eyes. The only problem here is that most cool outfits require you to spend money. But if you don't want that, your second best option are these redeem codes. Know all about them below.

    Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has made announcements regarding the upcoming Valentine's Week. It tweeted. “Are you ready for what's coming this Valentine's Week? Get your Valentine's special items in the Discounted Wheel and Pink Gacha”.

    Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for February 8

    These redeem codes are shared by the game developers as a sign of appreciation towards the gaming community. These are unique 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where each code contains a special reward. These rewards are in-game items ranging from skins, accessories, costumes, free diamonds, premium bundles and more. And claiming them is super easy. You just need to go to the official redemption website and submit the code. A step-by-step guide has been given at the bottom.

    But there are some rules when it comes to claiming these codes. First, while there is no upper limit to how many codes you can claim, the same code cannot be claimed twice by any player. Second, the codes come with an expiration timeline of 12-18 hours, so players are recommended to claim their rewards before that. Finally, some codes can be region-restricted, so make sure to claim as many codes as possible to not miss out on any rewards.

    Check today's redeem codes below:

    FFAC2YXE6RF2

    ZYPPXWRWIAHD

    FF10617KGUF9

    FF11HHGCGK3B

    Y6ACLK7KUD1N

    W0JJAFV3TU5E

    B6IYCTNH4PV3

    FF11NJN5YS3E

    ZRJAPH294KV5

    FF119MB3PFA5

    SARG886AV5GR

    MCPTFNXZF4TA

    WLSGJXS5KFYR

    FF1164XNJZ2V

    FF11DAKX4WH

    YXY3EGTLHGJX

    FF11WFNPP956

    8F3QZKNTLWBZ

    FF10GCGXRNHY

    FF9MJ31CXKRG

    FFCO8BS5JW2D

    Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for February 8

    Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

    Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

    Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

    First Published Date: 08 Feb, 09:39 IST
