Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 13: Earn the exclusive 6th Anniversary Hat!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 13: The 6th Anniversary celebrations of Garena Free Fire MAX are now in full swing. The game developers have rolled out several anniversary-linked events that give players an amazing chance to get their hands on exclusive rewards. Most of these events are time-limited, making the prizes much more unique. Now, another event has been rolled out in the game that is also part of the anniversary celebrations.

Hat Relay event

While previous Garena Free Fire MAX events involved spending diamonds and completing objectives to get your hands on prizes, the Hat Relay event is different. In this event, a single prize is up for grabs - the 6th Anniversary Hat, but the process of obtaining it makes it much more unique. Garena Free Fire MAX players cannot acquire it by simply spending diamonds, but only grab it as a drop after completing matches. Not every match will result in this reward and it is a random drop.

Another way to grab it is by playing Battle Royale or Clash Squad matches with someone who already owns the 6th Anniversary Hat. So, what are you waiting for? Take part in matches and wait for the drop to get this amazing and exclusive cosmetic reward!

Apart from timed and top-up events like this, players can grab similar exciting rewards for free through Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 13

Apart from timed and top-up events like the Hat Relay event and 6th Anniversary celebrations, players can grab similar exciting rewards for free through Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 13 here.

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF11WFNPP956

MQJWNBVHYAQM

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

W4GPFVK2MR2C

WCMERVCMUSZ9

MSJX8VM25B95

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

FF7MUY4ME6S

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

FFICDCTSL5FT

PACJJTUA29UU

FFBCLQ6S7W25

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFPLUED93XRT

R9UVPEYJOXZX

TFF9VNU6UD9J

HAYATOAVU76V

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 13: How to redeem codes

Step 1:

Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2:

Log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3:

You will now have to enter any redeem code into the text box and click the confirm button.

Step 4:

And you are done! The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.