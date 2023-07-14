Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 14: Freebies won’t last forever! Claim them NOW

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 14: Freebies won’t last forever! Claim them NOW

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 14: Freebies can be obtained for a limited time using Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. Know how to claim them.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 14 2023, 06:47 IST
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today: Win the Digital Dasher bundle and more!
Garena
1/6 Garena Free Fire is approaching its 5th Anniversary and, on that occasion, Garena North America tweeted, “We're not only throwing the biggest celebration of the year for our 5th Anniversary, we're also going all out on the rewards! Get a sneak peek at our special UI we have planned for the big event and get ready to log in on August 27th!” (ff.garena.com)
Garena
2/6 To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account. (ff.garena.com)
Garena
3/6 Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes. (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
4/6 When you reach the homepage, login through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK and more. (ff.garena.com)
Garena
5/6 Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code. Click ‘OK’ and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future. (ff.garena.com)
Garena
6/6 Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for July 29: GCNVA2PDRGRZ, FF7MUY4ME6SC, FFICJGW9NKYT, FF10HXQBBH2J, 4ST1ZTBE2RP9, B3G7A22TWDR7X, SARG886AV5GR, W0JJAFV3TU5E, X99TK56XDJ4X, FU9CGS4Q9P4E, X99TK56XDJ4X, 3IBBMSL7AK8G, WLSGJXS5KFYR, YXY3EGTLHGJX, B6IYCTNH4PV3, J3ZKQ57Z2P2P, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, WEYVGQC3CT8Q, MHM5D8ZQZP22. (ff.garena,com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
View all Images
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for July 14 offer freebies to players. (Garena Free Fire America / Twitter)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 14: Garena Free Fire MAX players are braced for the OB41 update that is expected to arrive later this month. However, those who wish to play it before others can register for the Advanced Server that has become available! The Garena Free Fire OB41 Advance Server allows selected gamers to experience upcoming updates before they are officially released. Throughout the testing phase, which is for approximately seven days, players can enter the unreleased content area by utilizing a unique activation code.

Garena Free Fire MAX OB41 Advanced Server details

The Advance Server plays a crucial role in testing and refining new content as developers aim to refresh the game every two months. It typically becomes available approximately two weeks prior to the official update, granting players exclusive access to unreleased features and enhancements. Since the Advanced Server is now live, the OB41 update is anticipated to release later this month.

While the Advanced Server APK can be downloaded from various platforms on the internet, an Activation Code is required to play the game. Therefore, players must register for the Garena Free Fire MAX OB41 Advanced Server to receive the Activation Code.

In anticipation of the update, Garena Free Fire MAX players can take advantage of the daily redeem codes to obtain free cosmetic items. Freebies such as weapon skins, emotes, character skins, and more, help give your player a unique look. While these can also be purchased from the in-game shop, redeem codes allow you to get them for free.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 14

  • V427K98RUCHZ
  • MCPW3D28VZD6
  • NPFYATT3HGSQ
  • MCPW2D1U3XA3
  • EYH2W3XK8UPG
  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  • FFCMCPSUYUY7E
  • FFCMCPSEN5MX
  • XZJZE25WEFJJ
  • MCPW2D2WKWF2
  • BR43FMAPYEZZ
  • FFCMCPSJ99S3
  • UVX9PYZV54AC
  • NPYFATT3HGSQ

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 14: How to redeem codes

Step 1:Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any redeem code into the text box and click the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Jul, 06:46 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets