Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 14: Freebies won’t last forever! Claim them NOW

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 14: Garena Free Fire MAX players are braced for the OB41 update that is expected to arrive later this month. However, those who wish to play it before others can register for the Advanced Server that has become available! The Garena Free Fire OB41 Advance Server allows selected gamers to experience upcoming updates before they are officially released. Throughout the testing phase, which is for approximately seven days, players can enter the unreleased content area by utilizing a unique activation code.

Garena Free Fire MAX OB41 Advanced Server details

The Advance Server plays a crucial role in testing and refining new content as developers aim to refresh the game every two months. It typically becomes available approximately two weeks prior to the official update, granting players exclusive access to unreleased features and enhancements. Since the Advanced Server is now live, the OB41 update is anticipated to release later this month.

While the Advanced Server APK can be downloaded from various platforms on the internet, an Activation Code is required to play the game. Therefore, players must register for the Garena Free Fire MAX OB41 Advanced Server to receive the Activation Code.

In anticipation of the update, Garena Free Fire MAX players can take advantage of the daily redeem codes to obtain free cosmetic items. Freebies such as weapon skins, emotes, character skins, and more, help give your player a unique look. While these can also be purchased from the in-game shop, redeem codes allow you to get them for free.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 14

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW3D28VZD6

NPFYATT3HGSQ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSEN5MX

XZJZE25WEFJJ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSJ99S3

UVX9PYZV54AC

NPYFATT3HGSQ

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 14: How to redeem codes

Step 1:Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any redeem code into the text box and click the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.