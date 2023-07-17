Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 17: Grab your Play Color Spray rewards!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 17: Grab your Play Color Spray rewards!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 17: An exciting mode called Play Color Spray is live in Garena Free Fire MAX through which players can earn amazing rewards. Also check out the redeem codes for July 17, and know how to claim them.

By: HT TECH
Jul 17 2023, 06:49 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for July 17 offer freebies to players.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for July 17 offer freebies to players. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 17: The new OB41 update for Garena Free Fire MAX is expected to bring new game modes, maps, in-game items, and other new stuff for players to enjoy, but before that, the developers of the game have made a new mode live for a limited period of time. This event, called Play Color Spray, allows players to get their hands on amazing rewards without too much difficulty. They just need to take part in the specific mode and play the game for a certain period of time. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Garena Free Fire MAX Play Color Spray event

The Play Color Spray event went live on July 14 and is expected to remain available for around a week, giving players ample time to earn prizes. To grab rewards in the Play Color Spray event, Garena Free Fire MAX players need to play the Play Color Spray mode for a certain period of time. If you play it for 5 minutes, you can get your hands on a Random Loadout Loot Crate. On the other hand, if you spend 10 minutes playing this mode, you're eligible to win the Gold Royale Voucher which will be valid for a limited time.

The top prize is the Titanium Weapon Loot Crate or the Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate, both of which can be earned by playing the Play Color Spray event for 20 minutes.

Apart from winning rewards by playing specific modes, Garena Free Fire MAX players can take advantage of the daily redeem codes to obtain free cosmetic items. Freebies such as weapon skins, emotes, character skins, and more, help give your player a unique look. While these can also be purchased from the in-game shop, redeem codes allow you to get them for free.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 17

  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  • XFW4Z6Q882WY
  • HFNSJ6W74Z48
  • HHNAT6VKQ9R7
  • 2FG94YCW9VMV
  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • V44ZZ5YY7CBS
  • 4TPQRDQJHVP4
  • WD2ATK3ZEA55
  • E2F86ZREMK49
  • B3G7A22TWDR7X
  • MCPW3D28VZD6
  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 17: How to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any redeem code into the text box and click the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 17 Jul, 06:38 IST
