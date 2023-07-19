Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 19: Mystery Shop offers items with 90% discount!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 19: Have you taken advantage of the Mystery Shop event in Garena Free Fire MAX? If not, you should do so as soon as possible as the event is set to end in the coming days! The new Mystery Shop was made live on July 14, and it will end tomorrow, July 20. In this event, players can get up to a 90 percent discount on in-game items across the entire store, such as weapons, skins, tokens, gloo walls, room cards and other items. The discount will vary depending on the item you choose, and there is no fixed discount.

Mystery Shop in Garena Free Fire MAX

Players can get their hands on the Matrix Boi Bundle and the Starlight Gal Bundle, which are the top prizes of this event! To avail discounts, players must spend diamonds and make spins to get discounts. The chances of getting higher discounts could become higher if you make more spins.

The game is offering two prize pools, with one exclusive item each, and you can switch between the two by spending 10 diamonds. In Pool 1, you can discounts on items like Evo Weapon Universal Token, Moon Flip, Color Vibes Gloo Wall, and Night Scouter Scythe. On the other hand, you can get items like MP40 Chromasonic Token, Evo Weapon Universal Token, Swordsman Legends Gloo Wall, and the Cobra Sports Car.

So, head over to the Mystery Shop and make spins to get big discounts!

If you do not wish to spend diamonds in order to get in-game items, you can also get your hands on them for free with the help of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. Do note that codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 19

FF11NJN5YS3E

YXY3EGTLHGJX

WLSGJXS5KFYR

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10GCGXRNHY

SARG886AV5GR

FF11WFNPP956

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

FF10617KGUF9

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF1164XNJZ2V

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 19: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.