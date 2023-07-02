Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 2, 2023: Don't spend diamonds! Get FREE items instead

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 02 2023, 06:51 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 2: Here is all you need to know about the latest redeem codes, updates and rewards (Garena Free Fire America / Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for July 2, 2023: Once you open the Garena Free Fire Max app, you can find several events to grab weapons, wings, costumes, characters, and more. Now, the Ring Event is here to let you win prizes and tokens, while M4A1 can be acquired in the diamond ring. However, you must note that all of these items can be yours by spending a large number of diamonds.

But what if we tell you that you don't have to spend these precious diamonds to obtain these items? Yes, it is possible.

If you're seeking new weapons or in-game inventory without spending any money, there's a straightforward method to acquire a few. By using redeem codes, you can gain access to a plethora of freebies on a daily basis, ranging from costumes, weapons, accessories, and diamond vouchers to premium bundles. To claim these rewards, you need to visit the Garena Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. It's important to note that these codes have a limited validity period of 12-18 hours, so it's advisable to redeem them promptly. Excited? Find today's Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes right here and know how to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for July 2, 2023:

  • FTNHJT7KJUXZA7Y
  • FTGBTNJGKIOB9UJ
  • FHFROTKJMULUYT5
  • FREDQF23H4R5GYT
  • FBZJUAYTRDV4BNJ
  • FTKGUCYXTGDHJ5T
  • F6Y7OIHBVNFRNMK
  • FOY9IGUF7YDRARE
  • FQD2CB4NHJRIG7Y
  • FGCBFMTY7UIHMDK
  • 11-FER5JH6NBYNKGOI
  • FUXYTZ54AEDQC2B
  • FH3J4KI5TUYTVBC
  • FFDNJT6NMH8LUKJ

 

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem codes

To begin the redemption process for Garena Free Fire, please visit the official redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Existing players of Garena Free Fire can access Free Fire MAX by logging in with their Free Fire account.

Step:1 You can log in to your game account using various platforms such as Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step:2 Once logged in, enter any of the provided redeem codes into the designated text box and proceed by clicking the confirm button.

Step:3 After completing the steps, the rewards will be showcased in your mail section within 24 hours. If you do not receive the reward, you will be notified via a message regarding the issue.

First Published Date: 02 Jul, 06:39 IST
