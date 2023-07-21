Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 21: Grab the private eye-themed weapon skin!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 21: Grab the private eye-themed weapon skin!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 21: The new Play and Win event in Garena Free Fire MAX offers exciting rewards, with the Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate being the top prize. Players can also grab costumes, skins, diamonds, and bundles for free through redeem codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 21 2023, 06:34 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX codes can be redeemed this way.. (Garena Free Fire)
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX codes can be redeemed this way.. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 21: After hosting events like Bunny Ring, Mystery Shop and Color Spray in Garena Free Fire MAX, the developers of the game have announced yet another event, in the form of a Play and Win event. The rewards of this event will keep changing every day. Unlike other events, players do not need to spend diamonds to make any spins. Instead, they need to complete a series of missions to have a chance at rewards.

So, if you're interested in playing the Play and Win event, know the details.

Garena Free Fire MAX Bunny Ring event

The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX introduced the event today, July 20, and it will run till July 20. Therefore, you have just 5 days to play as many matches as you can to win the prizes. The rewards keep changing each day, and the game has offered Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate, Secret Clue, and 500x Gold as prizes.

Winning 500x Gold is the easiest reward offer, and you can win it by just playing one match. On the other hand, the Secret Clue requires a bit more grinding as you will have to play four matches. To win the Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate, Garena Free Fire MAX players need to play a staggering 9 matches in one day.

The Secret Clue can come in handy as a loadout option in modes like Clash Squad and Battle Royale, while you can spend the Gold in the Gold Royale. The Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate offers several private eye-themed weapon skins such as AK47, FAMAS, UMP, and VSS, which not only give it a unique look but can also boost certain attributes.

Coming back to the redeem codes, there are some conditions that follow as well. First, these codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. So, make sure to claim them as early as possible. Some codes may not work for you due to them being region-restricted, so redeem more codes to ensure you get all the exciting rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 21

  • FF10617KGUF9
  • FF119MB3PFA5
  • WLSGJXS5KFYR
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • FF10GCGXRNHY
  • ZRJAPH294KV5
  • Y6ACLK7KUD1N
  • FF10617KGUF9
  • Y6ACLK7KUD1N
  • W0JJAFV3TU5E
  • FF1164XNJZ2V
  • FFCO8BS5JW2D
  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • FFIC33NTEUKA

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 21: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Jul, 06:34 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats
Space Invaders: World Defense
Take down aliens in AR! Google’s Space Invaders World Defense out on Android, iOS

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets