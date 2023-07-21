Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 21: Grab the private eye-themed weapon skin!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 21: After hosting events like Bunny Ring, Mystery Shop and Color Spray in Garena Free Fire MAX, the developers of the game have announced yet another event, in the form of a Play and Win event. The rewards of this event will keep changing every day. Unlike other events, players do not need to spend diamonds to make any spins. Instead, they need to complete a series of missions to have a chance at rewards.

So, if you're interested in playing the Play and Win event, know the details.

Garena Free Fire MAX Bunny Ring event

The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX introduced the event today, July 20, and it will run till July 20. Therefore, you have just 5 days to play as many matches as you can to win the prizes. The rewards keep changing each day, and the game has offered Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate, Secret Clue, and 500x Gold as prizes.

Winning 500x Gold is the easiest reward offer, and you can win it by just playing one match. On the other hand, the Secret Clue requires a bit more grinding as you will have to play four matches. To win the Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate, Garena Free Fire MAX players need to play a staggering 9 matches in one day.

The Secret Clue can come in handy as a loadout option in modes like Clash Squad and Battle Royale, while you can spend the Gold in the Gold Royale. The Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate offers several private eye-themed weapon skins such as AK47, FAMAS, UMP, and VSS, which not only give it a unique look but can also boost certain attributes.

Coming back to the redeem codes, there are some conditions that follow as well. First, these codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. So, make sure to claim them as early as possible. Some codes may not work for you due to them being region-restricted, so redeem more codes to ensure you get all the exciting rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 21

FF10617KGUF9

FF119MB3PFA5

WLSGJXS5KFYR

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10GCGXRNHY

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF10617KGUF9

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF1164XNJZ2V

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFIC33NTEUKA

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 21: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.