Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 23, 2023: From rare bundles to exciting weapons; Grab them all

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 23: Know how to claim these rewards from the official redemption site.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 23 2023, 06:41 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for July 23: These gifts are available only for a limited period of time. Don’t be late. Claim them now. (Garena Free Fire)
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for July 23: These gifts are available only for a limited period of time. Don’t be late. Claim them now. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 23: Are you ready for Demon Slayer collaboration? A new leak has revealed that Free Fire's upcoming OB41 update will bring a new collaboration with the popular anime series. Characters such as Tanjiro Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira, and more. If you want new skins, and anime-specific items, then you just need to wait till the official release of the update. And if you cannot wait that much, then just check out today's redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 23

Now, let us focus on the redeem codes. The redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes that contain special in-game items ranging from costumes, weapons, accessories, and diamond vouchers to premium bundles. The codes can be easily claimed at the official Redemption website. These codes are shared daily so you can try your luck over and over again. There is no limit to how many codes you can claim, but one code can only be used once by a player. There are a couple of conditions too.

First, the codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours. So, ensure to claim them as soon as you can. And some codes can be restricted to certain regions, so they will not work for them. That's why focus on claiming as many codes as you can.

Check the codes below:

  • HAYATOAVU76V
  • PACJJTUA29UU
  • TJ57OSSDN5AP
  • RRQ3SSJTN9UK
  • R9UVPEYJOXZX
  • TFF9VNU6UD9J
  • FFICDCTSL5FT
  • FFPLUED93XRT
  • FFBCLQ6S7W25
  • X99TK56XDJ4X
  • SARG886AV5GR
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q
  • 3IBBMSL7AK8G
  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  • FF7MUY4ME6SC
  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  • B3G7A22TWDR7X

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for July 23

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 23 Jul, 06:41 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets