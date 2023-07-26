Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 26: Skins, diamonds, bundles and more, grab the freebies now!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 26: Garena Free Fire MAX is an immensely populated game in India, especially due to the ongoing ban of its sibling, Garena Free Fire. The game is a more spec-heavy version of Garena Free Fire, providing players with a superior gameplay experience with improved graphics and features. To keep players interested, the game's developer rolls out events from time to time that bring exclusive rewards. Moreover, updates are also introduced with bug fixes, new modes, maps, and gameplay improvements.

Garena Free Fire MAX OB41 Advanced Server

The next big update for Garena Free Fire MAX is expected to arrive next month, and the Advanced Server is already live. But if you wish to try all the new features before anyone else, you can participate in the OB41 Advanced Server, which allows selected gamers to experience upcoming updates before they are officially released. Throughout the testing phase, players can enter the unreleased content area by utilizing a unique activation code.

The OB41 Advanced Server brings several UI changes to the game. Moreover, a new character called Suzy has been added, with Money Mark abilities. The abilities of other characters such as Shirou, Antonio, and Nairi have been tweaked too. The Bermuda map now has changed buildings among other improvements.Garena Free Fire MAX players can also earn diamonds in the Advanced Server by playing a selected test server and reporting the bugs.

If you want to grab freebies in the game, you can do so with the help of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. Do note that some codes may not work for you due to them being region-restricted, so redeem more codes to ensure you get all the exciting rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 26

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FBJYRY56MLOT

FJO94TASD3FT

PQR3BKUI7LT7

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

MCPW2D1U3XA3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

MCPW3D28VZD6

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 26: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.