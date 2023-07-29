Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 29, 2023: Wasteland Roamer head can be yours today!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 29, 2023: Wasteland Roamer head can be yours today!

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for July 29: These gifts are available only for a limited period of time. Don’t be late. Claim them now.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 29 2023, 05:43 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for July 29: These gifts are available only for a limited period of time. Don't be late. Claim them now.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for July 29: These gifts are available only for a limited period of time. Don’t be late. Claim them now. (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 29: This weekend, you will get to play the new elimination challenge where you can not only claim glory but also exciting rewards. One of the top rewards of the challenge is the chance to win the Wasteland Roamer head or the Wasteland Wanderer head. In order to collect them, you need to grind the game and accumulate a specific number of kills. And if you want a chance to win such rewards and more, then take a look at today's redeem codes that can help you win big. It's an easy process and we share how you can submit the codes too.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 29

Know what redeem codes are before you begin claiming these rewards. The redeem codes are unique 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where each code contains a special reward. These rewards are in-game items ranging from skins, accessories, costumes, free diamonds, premium bundles and more. And claiming them is super easy. You just need to go to the official redemption website and submit the code. A step-by-step guide has been given at the bottom.

But there are some rules when it comes to claiming these codes. First, while there is no upper limit to how many codes you can claim, the same code cannot be claimed twice by any player. Second, the codes come with an expiration timeline of 12-18 hours, so players are recommended to claim their rewards before that.

Finally, some codes can be region-restricted, so make sure to claim as many codes as possible to not miss out on any rewards.

Check today's codes:

  • MCPW2D1U3XA3
  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • FAGTFQRDE1XCF
  • FFCMCPSJ99S3
  • XZJZE25WEFJJ
  • V427K98RUCHZ
  • FFCMCPSBN9CU
  • BR43FMAPYEZZ
  • MCPW2D2WKWF2
  • ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  • FFCMCPSEN5MX
  • HNC95435FAGJ
  • NPYFATT3HGSQ

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for July 29

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

Did you get some cool rewards today? Make sure to come back again tomorrow to keep winning new prizes.

First Published Date: 29 Jul, 05:43 IST
