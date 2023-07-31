Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 31: Booyah Pass coming soon!
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 31: As the month of August approaches, the closer we get to the upcoming Booyah Pass in Garena Free Fire MAX. For the unaware, The Booyah pass arrives every month and gives players a chance to grab exclusive rewards such as outfits, weapon skins, emotes, backpacks, and even bundles. In order to claim all the rewards, players must upgrade the pass, and that can be done by completing various missions in Garena Free Fire MAX.
Garena Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass details
While the official details are yet to be announced, reports claim that the Booyah Pass for August will be rolled out on August 1 with the Synthetic Strike theme. As always, it will be available in two variants. The Premium version will cost 499 diamonds while the Premium Plus will set you back 999 diamonds. As per the reports, the rewards will include the Synthetic Strike bundle, Synthetic Strike emote, Synthetic Strike backpack, and the Synthetic Strike 1887 shotgun skin.
Garena Free Fire MAX offers classic battle royale-style gameplay, and players need character upgrades, skins, rewards, armor, weapons, and so on to survive longer. While these items can be purchased from the in-game store, you can also get them through Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. So, if you're aGarena Free Fire MAX player, you must rush and get these daily codes redeemed to grab as many rewards as possible.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 31
- FFICJGW9NKYT
- PCNF5CQBAJLK
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- GCNVA2PDRGRZ
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- MCPW2D2WKWF2
- V427K98RUCHZ
- MCPW2D1U3XA3
- FFIC33NTEUKA
- VNY3MQWNKEGU
- FF1164XNJZ2V
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 31: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.
Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.
Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.
